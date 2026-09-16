A Horror Franchise Featuring Two Marvel Stars Is Dominating Streaming (But There’s a Twist)

At this point it should come as no surprise when you sit down to watch a movie and find it features one or more Marvel stars. Over 18 years and nearly 40 movies (and we’re not even counting the television series, but there are plenty of those, too), there have been many major actors make their way through the MCU at various points. It’s also not terribly unusual to find a future MCU star appearing in a film with someone who has appeared in the franchise as Marvel keeps expanding its world and adding new characters. What is a little unusual is when a completely different franchise features a future and past MCU star and is also simultaneously dominating streaming across two films of their own, but in an interesting and unique way and that is exactly what’s happening right now.

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Currently, Ready or Not and Ready or Not 2: Here I Come are both climbing the streaming charts. Ready or Not stars future Emma Frost Samara Weaving while Ready or Not 2 sees Weaving reprise her role from the first film and is joined by Kathryn Newton, who plays Weaving’s younger sister in the film. Newton notably also played Cassie Lang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Given that Ready or Not 2 is a relatively new release — it was in theaters this past spring — it make sense that both it and its predecessor would be streaming hits. What’s unique is that they’re dominating on separate platforms. Ready or Not 2 is, as of this writing, the number three movie on Hulu while Ready or Not has been up and down in Netflix’s top 20 over the past few days.

Will We See Weaving and Newton Together in The MCU (And What’s Next for Ready or Not?)

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With Newton having already appeared in the MCU and Weaving set to as Emma Frost in the upcoming X-Men movie, the natural question becomes whether we will see the two co-stars appear together in the Marvel franchise as well, but the answer to that might not be so simple. Newton will reprise her role as Cassie in Avengers: Doomsday which opens in theaters in December, but Weaving is not expected to appear in the film — at least not as far as we know. There has been rumors that the new X-Men cast will appear in the film, but nothing has officially been confirmed. That doesn’t mean that we might not see the actors appear together in future films, however. After all, the MCU is always changing and expanding and the story possibilities are truly limitless.

As for the future of Ready or Not, a third film in the franchise has not been announced or confirmed and the sequel does end in a definitive place. However, the first film also had a fairly definitive end, something that filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett addressed earlier this year when they noted that they had made the second film as a “definitive end” but also acknowledged that the first film was made in the same way. That said, they didn’t fully rule out that there isn’t room for more stories in the general setting and world created by the Ready or Not movies, just that the story of Weaving’s Grace has come to its conclusion, at least for now. Fortunately for fans, both Ready or Not and Ready or Not 2 are currently streaming so they can revisit that story even without promise of a sequel; they’ll just need to hit up Netflix and Hulu respectively to do so.