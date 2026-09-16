New Teaser for Other Mommy Is the Creepiest Yet

There have been some really fun and creative marketing campaigns for horror movies in the last few years. Paramount’s sick viral marketing for the Smile series saw real-life actors being strategically placed at big public, televised events where their creepy permanent grins got national attention, and nothing may ever beat the original viral marketing king, The Blair Witch Project, which convinced the world that a found-footage horror film was actually a real-life supernatural mystery captured on film.

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However, the upcoming film Other Mommy doesn’t need to use an extensive viral marketing campaign to sell itself. The film has generated big hype simply by showing off footage in some carefully measured teasers, and each one seems to generate more goosebumps than the last one. And that includes the latest ones, below.

Other Mommy New Teaser: Just Breathe

Jessica Chastain unleashes more skin-crawling terror in the latest promo for 'OTHER MOMMY.'



The nightmare arrives exclusively in theaters October 9. pic.twitter.com/ZM8y1UVW9f — Brad Miska @ Dread Central (@DreadCentral) September 15, 2026

The latest teaser for Other Mommy features Jessica Chastain as “Other Mommy,” sneaking up on the young girl Bela in the back of the family car. The scene does hint at a lot about the lore behind Other Mommy – namely that the entity falls in line with Stephen King’s Pennywise the Clown (aka “It”) in terms of how it can bend the boundaries of reality, creating surreal, hallucinatory scenes of terror for the child and the audience.

The ball pit appearing in the back of a car suggests that nowhere will be safe from when and where Other Mommy appears, and that it’s really up to the imagination of director Rob Savage and writer Nathan Elston to make those sequences something creative, captivating, and unnerving. There is one thing that is for sure, though: Chastain is bringing some A-game to her horror performance, and will be carrying a lot of this film on her back. Savage is making bold claims about the film, teasing it will have the most scares of any horror film in recent memory.

Watch: Other Mommy Trailer 2

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Other Mommy is based on writer Jash Malerman’s 2024 horror novel Incidents Around the House. In addition to Chastain, the film also stars Jay Duplass, Dichen Lachman (Severance), Arian Moayed (Wonder Man, Succession), Sean Kaufman (The Summer I Turned Pretty), and Karen Allen (Raiders of the Lost Ark) as “Grandma Ruth.”

Other Mommy has a release date of October 9th.