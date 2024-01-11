28 Days Later's Danny Boyle, Alex Garland Reuniting for New Sequel

28 Years Later, a follow up to 2002's 28 Days Later, may just be becoming a reality. On Wednesday, it was reported that Danny Boyle and Alex Garland, the director and writer of 28 Days Later, are getting back together for 28 Years Later and are expected to offer the new zombie thriller to studios, streamers, and other potential buyers later this week. Additionally, this isn't a situation of just a modern sequel being up for offer. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the hope is to launch a new trilogy of sequels with the film. Per the report, Boyle is attached to direct 28 Years Later while Garland is set to write that film and two sequels. Each film would have a budget in the $75 million range. Boyle and Garland would produce along with original producer Andrew Macdonald and former head of Fox Searchlight Pictures, Peter Rice.

The idea of a 28 Years Later sequel to 28 Days Later is something that has come up a few times. Last summer, Garland said in an interview that a third film — 28 Days Later had a sequel in 2007, 28 Weeks Later — would see a major time jump, taking things decades into the future from that initial film.

"A few years ago, an idea materialized in my head for would be really 28 Years Later," Garland said at the time. "Danny always liked the idea. So, we're talking about it quite seriously, quite diligently. If He doesn't want to direct it himself, I'll be well up for it if we can execute a similarly good idea."

What Is 28 Days Later About?

28 Days Later is a British post-apocalyptic horror film that follows Jim (Cillian Murphy), a bicycle courier who wakes up from a coma only to find that the accidental release of a highly contagious and aggression-inducing virus has caused a total breakdown of society. The film also starred Naomie Harris, Christopher Eccleston, Megan Burns, and Brendan Gleeson. 28 Days Later was very well received by both critics and audiences alike and is credited for revitalizing the zombie horror genre. Numerous films with zombie themes followed, each of them showcasing zombies as something a bit more agile and terrifying than the previous depictions of slow, trudging, cumbersome creatures.

The film also got a sequel in 2007 with 28 Weeks Later, with that film set after the events of the first film, following efforts to create a safe zone in London after two young siblings break protocol to find a photograph of their mother and end up reintroducing the Rage Virus to the safe zone in the process. That film starred Rose Byrne, Jeremy Renner, Imogen Poots, Idris Elba, and others. It was also a critical and commercial success.

28 Days Later's Cillian Murphy Has Previously Said He'd Be Up For a Third Film

Cillian Murphy has since gone on to star in several major films, most recently earning critical acclaim for his work in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, but the actor has previously said that he wouldn't dismiss the idea of returning to the franchise that helped boost his career.

"I would never say never," Murphy said. "I loved to make that movie. Was a long time ago. But sure [I would like to return.]"

Murphy isn't alone in being interested in returning to the franchise. Poots said in 2020 that she would also like to return to the series.

"Oh, it's such an interesting idea to think about. It's weird," Poots said. "I think about that movie like a first love because it was really the first foray I had into acting and obviously was lucky enough to be with Rose Byrne and Jeremy Renner. All of these incredible actors. But yeah, absolutely. I mean, the team behind that, Alex Garland and Danny Boyle. Everyone's really… well, Danny Boyle was already Danny Boyle, but everyone has gone on to do such amazing things. I want that [28 Weeks Later] director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo to do some more work. He's so exceptional. But yeah, I love that film."

