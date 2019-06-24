Danny Boyle Confirms Work on Third 28 Days Later Movie

A third film in Danny Boyle‘s 28 Days Later series has been talked about for quite some time, though nothing has ever really come from the various conversations other than some excitement from the fans of the franchise. That said, Boyle is once again stoking the fires, teasing that a third film is indeed in development, getting our hopes up once again. Maybe this time will be different, and the zombie franchise will find its way back to theaters sooner rather than later.

During a recent interview with The Independent, Boyle confirmed that he had an idea for the third 28 Days Later movie. Not only that, but it seems as though he’s re-teaming with original writer Alex Garland for the project, who has since emerged as a prominent director.

“Alex Garland and I have a wonderful idea for the third part,” Boyle said. “It’s properly good.”

This isn’t to say that the third movie will be arriving any time in the near future, or that it will even get made. According to Boyle, it sounds like a lot of things hinge on the schedule of Garland, which is much busier than it was back in 2002, when the original 28 Days Later was made.

“The original film led to a bit of a resurgence in the zombie drama and it doesn’t reference any of that. It doesn’t feel stale at all,” Boyle added. “He’s concentrating on directing his own work at the moment, so it’s stood in abeyance really, but it’s a you-never-know.”

Coming off the critically-acclaimed Annihilation, Garland’s attention has been turned to the small screen, writing and directing all eight episodes of Devs, the upcoming sci-fi/thriller series for FX. Once that show has been released, there’s no telling if Garland would finally be able to return to the world of zombie outbreaks or not. He doesn’t have much listed on his upcoming slate, but he’s always been one to keep things as under wraps as possible.

