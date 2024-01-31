28 Years Later Sequel Bringing Back Cillian Murphy

Murphy will return for the 28 Days Later sequel as an executive producer but may also return as an actor as well.

28 Years Later has found a home at Sony — and 28 Days Later star Cillian Murphy is returning. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sony has won the bidding war for the rights to the sequel package for the follow up to 2002's 28 Days Later with director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland coming back together to write and direct the sequel. The package also comes with a Part 2, that would be written by Garland. Boyle is set to direct just the first film in the package while a director would be determined for the second film later on. As for Murphy, he is returning in an executive producer capacity, though the report indicates it is possible he could also return in an acting capacity as well. Additional details were not released. Per the report, bidding ultimately came down to Warner Bros. and Sony and each movie is thought to have a budget in the $60 million range.

It had been reported earlier this month that Boyle and Garland were offering 28 Years Later to studios with the hope of launching a new trilogy of films. That report indicated that Boyle and Garland would produce along with original producer Andrew Macdonald and former head of Fox Searchlight Pictures, Peter Rice.

28 Years Later Has Long Been Discussed

The idea of a 28 Days Later sequel has come up quite a few times. Last summer, Garland said in an interview that a third film — 28 Days Later had a sequel in 2007, 28 Weeks Later — would see a major time jump, taking things decades into the future from that initial film.

"A few years ago, an idea materialized in my head for would be really 28 Years Later," Garland said at the time. "Danny always liked the idea. So, we're talking about it quite seriously, quite diligently. If He doesn't want to direct it himself, I'll be well up for it if we can execute a similarly good idea."

As for Murphy, the actor has also previously said that he wouldn't dismiss the idea of returning to the franchise that helped launch his career.

"I would never say never," Murphy said. "I loved to make that movie. Was a long time ago. But sure [I would like to return.]"

What Is 28 Days Later About?

28 Days Later is a British post-apocalyptic horror film that follows Jim (Cillian Murphy), a bicycle courier who wakes up from a coma only to find that the accidental release of a highly contagious and aggression-inducing virus has caused a total breakdown of society. The film also starred Naomie Harris, Christopher Eccleston, Megan Burns, and Brendan Gleeson. 28 Days Later was very well received by both critics and audiences alike and is credited for revitalizing the zombie horror genre. Numerous films with zombie themes followed, each of them showcasing zombies as something a bit more agile and terrifying than the previous depictions of slow, trudging, cumbersome creatures.

The film also got a sequel in 2007 with 28 Weeks Later, with that film set after the events of the first film, following efforts to create a safe zone in London after two young siblings break protocol to find a photograph of their mother and end up reintroducing the Rage Virus to the safe zone in the process. That film starred Rose Byrne, Jeremy Renner, Imogen Poots, Idris Elba, and others. It was also a critical and commercial success.

