New 3 From Hell Photo Released

Rob Zombie is headed back into the horror realm later this year with 3 From Hell, and we’ve got a delightfully-ominous new look at the film. USA Today recently debuted exclusive photos for this fall’s most-anticipated films, including 3 From Hell. The still, which you can check out below, shows Otis Firefly (Bill Moseley), Baby Firefly (Sheri Moon Zombie), and Winslow Foxworth Coltrane (Richard Blake) getting into trouble.

3 From Hell will serve as a long-awaited threequel to House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil’s Rejects, following those previous films’ protagonists on a whole new journey.

“The second was so different to the first one, and I wanted the third one to be different yet again,” Zombie shared in an interview last October. “If you’re just retreading the same movie for a profit, that’s a bummer.”

The original film focused on a family abducting a group of weary travelers and unleashing all sorts of mayhem upon them. The next film, The Devil’s Rejects, took Otis and his cohorts Baby and Captain Spaulding (Sid Haig) on the road to wreak more havoc. That film’s finale seemingly saw the demise of the trio, with Three From Hell confirming they survived the ordeal and will stand trial for their crimes.

“I can’t say anything, it’s top secret,” Moseley joked of the film’s secrecy. “It looks like we are driving towards the blazing guns of the sheriff’s department and that’s the end… but we’re back! It makes sense to come back now [that] we’re entering a golden age of horror with the success of The Nun.”

Previously announced 3 From Hell supporting stars include Danny Trejo, Kevin Jackson, Wade Williams, Jeff Daniel Phillips, Clint Howard, Pancho Moler, Emilio Rivera, Daniel Roebuck, David Ury, Sean Whalen, Austin Stoker, Dee Wallace, Richard Brake, Bill Oberst Jr., Richard Riehle, Dot-Marie Jones, and Tom Papa.

3 From Hell will be released on September 16th.