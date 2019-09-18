Health Update on Devil’s Rejects Star Sid Haig Coming Tomorrow

Horror fans have been anxious to find out the status of iconic actor Sid Haig after reports indicated that he was hospitalized and sent to the ICU last weekend. According to a new update on the Devil’s Rejects star’s social media, more information on the actor’s condition will soon be arriving. On Thursday, the bio to Haig’s Instagram page was modified to simply say “Update coming tomorrow”. This comes after the Instagram bio was previously changed to say that fans should “please pray” for the actor.

At the time of this writing, there still are very few details about Haig’s condition or the accident that sent him to the ICU. And while there’s no indication if the update on Haig will be delivered through Instagram or otherwise, horror fans will certainly be keeping an eye out for any new information.

News of Haig’s accident and resulting hospitalization comes just a few weeks before his much-anticipated appearance in Rob Zombie’s 3 From Hell. In the film, Haig will reprise the role of Captain Spaulding, a role he debuted on Zombie’s House of 1000 Corpses and then played again in its 2005 sequel, The Devil’s Rejects. Other recent projects Haig is involved with include Hanukkah, Abruptio, Tabbott’s Traveling Carnivale of Terrors, and Junction Murders, though of those Junction Murders and Tabbott’s Traveling Carnivale of Terrors are listed on IMDb as being in pre-production and Abruptio is currently filming. At this time it is unknown if Haig’s accident was related to anything involving the film.

In addition to his work in horror, Haig has extensive credits in television, including some pretty iconic series over the decades, including Batman, Star Trek, Mission: Impossible, Gunsmoke, The A-Team, The Dukes of Hazzard and many more.

Our thoughts are with Haig, his family, friends, and fans at this time.