The Devils Rejects Star Sid Haig Recovering After ER Visit

Fans who have been waiting on news about the medical condition of House of 1,000 Corpses star Sid Haig were likely happy to discover today that when it finally came, the news seems to be mostly good. According to Haig’s official Instagram account, the actor “took a spill” last week, and ended up in the ER. There, he had a potentially serious medical issue, but doctors were able to stabilize him quickly and now he seems to be more or less on the mend, with his wife joking that he was being stubborn and grumpy, and thus closer to “normal” than he has been since the fall.
It seems that the worst is over for Haig, whose next appearance as Captain Spaulding will come in Three From Hell, which will have a select theatrical release through Fathom Events next week before coming to streaming services just in time for Halloween next month. You can see his wife’s statement below.
View this post on Instagram
Hello everyone, I know it’s taken a while, but here’s the quick and dirty. Sid took a nasty spill early last week and went to the ER to make sure everything was ok. It was, but they kept him for a bit for observation. Late last Thursday night he vomited in his sleep. Because he was asleep, the vomit went into his lungs (aspiration). Fortunately, since they were monitoring him, the alarm went off and they were able to get the vomit out and an air tube with suction in. They suctioned his lungs for a couple days and everything came out so they were able to remove the air tube/suction. He’s been breathing well for several days now but they still have to monitor for infection to be safe, since the bacteria in the human gut can set up an infection in the lungs when this happens, and are giving him IV antibiotics to protect him. His colour is great (nice and pink), and his vitals are excellent, so while he’s not allowed to eat or drink fully just yet, they’ve started letting him have a tiny bit of juice and water. He kept asking me to just give him the full cup of juice and got quite cranky when I said I couldn’t yet, so that’s a HUGE improvement. Sid being hungry and thirsty + Sid being cranky and fight-y = Sid getting BETTER. Today went great and he is continuing to improve. I apologize for my cryptic post Thursday night/early Friday morning, but what can I say – I was freaking out! What wife wouldn’t? And shit got real heavy for a minute there, but he bounced back like a champ! So I am making this update now because I finally feel comfortable & calm enough to let you all know he’s fighting like a true warrior and he is WINNING the fight!!! Thank you all for your prayers and caring and kindness, and thank you to @choptopmoseley for his supportive posts. They are most appreciated by all of us here at Camp Haig. Love and gratitude, and a whole lot of respect, to all of you. Thank you so much for sending your energy to my sweet baby. Love really does conquer all. #sidhaig #gettingbetterallthetime #family #omniavincitamor
Captain Spaulding is a role Haig debuted in Rob Zombie‘s House of 1000 Corpses and then played again in its 2005 sequel, The Devil’s Rejects. Other recent projects Haig is involved with include Hanukkah, Abruptio, Tabbott’s Traveling Carnivale of Terrors, and Junction Murders, though of those Junction Murders and Tabbott’s Traveling Carnivale of Terrors are listed on IMDb as being in pre-production and Abruptio is currently filming. At this time it is unknown if Haig’s accident was related to anything involving the film.
In addition to his work in horror, Haig has extensive credits in television, including some pretty iconic series over the decades, including Batman, Star Trek, Mission: Impossible, Gunsmoke, The A-Team, The Dukes of Hazzard and many more.