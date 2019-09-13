The Devils Rejects Star Sid Haig Recovering After ER Visit

Fans who have been waiting on news about the medical condition of House of 1,000 Corpses star Sid Haig were likely happy to discover today that when it finally came, the news seems to be mostly good. According to Haig’s official Instagram account, the actor “took a spill” last week, and ended up in the ER. There, he had a potentially serious medical issue, but doctors were able to stabilize him quickly and now he seems to be more or less on the mend, with his wife joking that he was being stubborn and grumpy, and thus closer to “normal” than he has been since the fall.

It seems that the worst is over for Haig, whose next appearance as Captain Spaulding will come in Three From Hell, which will have a select theatrical release through Fathom Events next week before coming to streaming services just in time for Halloween next month. You can see his wife’s statement below.

Captain Spaulding is a role Haig debuted in Rob Zombie‘s House of 1000 Corpses and then played again in its 2005 sequel, The Devil’s Rejects. Other recent projects Haig is involved with include Hanukkah, Abruptio, Tabbott’s Traveling Carnivale of Terrors, and Junction Murders, though of those Junction Murders and Tabbott’s Traveling Carnivale of Terrors are listed on IMDb as being in pre-production and Abruptio is currently filming. At this time it is unknown if Haig’s accident was related to anything involving the film.

In addition to his work in horror, Haig has extensive credits in television, including some pretty iconic series over the decades, including Batman, Star Trek, Mission: Impossible, Gunsmoke, The A-Team, The Dukes of Hazzard and many more.