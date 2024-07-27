SDCC 2024: What We Do in the Shadows: Matt Berry Teases Return of Jackie Daytona in Final Season

San Diego Comic-Con is currently in full swing, and ComicBook is there interviewing some of your favorites in comics, movies, gaming, television, and more. It’s only the second day of the con, but lots of exciting events and panels have already taken place. Earlier today, ComicBook sat down with the cast of What We Do in the Shadows, which is returning for its sixth and final season in October. During the interview, ComicBook’s Chris Killian brought up a fan-favorite Season 2 episode of the series, “On the Run,” which saw Matt Berry’s Laszlo Cravensworth hiding out under the pseudonym, Jackie Daytona. While it’s been a while since fans have seen the “regular human bartender,” Berry teased he might return before the show ends.

“Maybe,” Berry said when asked if Jackie Daytona will return. “We always said it would never happen again, but who knows,” showrunner Paul Simms added. “No, you said that,” Berry quipped. “I said that, that’s true,” Simms replied with a laugh.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It might, there’s a very good chance of it,” Berry added.

You can watch our What We Do in the Shadows interview at the top of the page.

Harvey Guillen Teases Guillermo’s Ending in What We Do in the Shadows:

Harvey Guillén as Guillermo de la Cruz in What We Do in the Shadows.

Earlier this year, ComicBook spoke to What We Do in the Shadows star Harvey Guillén, who plays Guillermo de la Cruz. During the chat, he opened up about learning What We Do in the Shadows was coming to an end and shared his hopes for Guillermo.

“I had a feeling that it might, but we didn’t really know until we got the call,” Guillén shared about learning the show was ending. “And I think we were thinking maybe we’d go like six and seven, but then at that point, we were like, ‘Probably wrap it up.’ Right? Six or seven is around the right time we should wrap things up. Sometimes shows keep going and I feel like eventually you’re like, ‘That’s still on?’ Why is that still on the air?’ We didn’t want to become that show. We didn’t want to be that show, so we wanted to keep it fresh all the way to the end.”

“And with the new season that we are doing now, we know that we left off Guillermo and the rest of the gang in season five, it’s where do we go from there, right? He finally becomes a vampire after five years of this show, but after 15 years of being a familiar, it didn’t work out,” he continued. “It didn’t work out. Spoiler if you haven’t seen the finale of season five. But it didn’t work out for him, but now where do we go with that? And we definitely go somewhere in this season that I think people are going to be like, ‘Oh!’ Which would be nice because I think it’s going to be like, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s really cool.’”

What We Do in the Shadows returns on Monday, October 21st at 10 PM ET on FX. Stay tuned for more from ComicBook’s SDCC coverage.