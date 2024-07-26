FROM Season 3 Trailer Released by MGM+

Recent years have seen the following for MGM+’s FROM grow slowly but steadily, as it’s becoming one of the most talked-about original genre series that most horror fans have been sleeping on. Luckily, a Season 3 of the series is on the way, with MGM+ revealing today the first trailer for the upcoming batch of episodes, while also offering a premiere date. Fans of the series will notice that the trailer hints that we’ll be getting plenty more of the compelling mystery that’s been unraveling over the years, potentially teasing that we’ll be getting some long-awaited answers. FROM Season 3 premieres on MGM+ on September 22nd.

FROM unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest – including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down. In the wake of Season 2’s epic cliffhanger, escape will become a tantalizing and very real possibility as the true nature of the town comes into focus, and the townspeople go on offense against the myriad horrors surrounding them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The series stars Harold Perrineau (Lost) leading an ensemble cast which includes Catalina Sandino Moreno (Maria Full of Grace, The Affair), Eion Bailey (Band of Brothers, Once Upon a Time), Hannah Cheramy (Under Wraps, Van Helsing), Simon Webster (Strays), Ricky He (The Good Doctor), Chloe Van Landschoot (Charity, Skin), Corteon Moore (Utopia Falls), Pegah Ghafoori (The Perfect Wedding), David Alpay (Castle Rock), Elizabeth Saunders (Clarice), Elizabeth Moy and Avery Konrad (Honor Society). Season 2 added new series regulars including Scott McCord (East of Middle West), Nathan D. Simmons (Diggstown, This Hour Has 22 Minutes), Kaelen Ohm (Hit & Run, Eumenides Falls), Angela Moore (A Series of Unfortunate Events, Maid), AJ Simmons (Reacher), and Deborah Grover (My Next Door Nightmare, Jann).

Joining the cast this season are Robert Joy (CSI: NY) and Samantha Brown (Y: The Last Man). Joy will play Henry, a curmudgeon to whom the years have not been kind, while Brown will play Acosta, a new-to-the-force police officer who is in over her head.

Stay tuned for updates on FROM Season 3 before it premieres on September 22nd.

Are you looking forward to the new season? Contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!