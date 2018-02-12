Add These 8-Bit NES Jason and Freddy Funko Pop Exclusives to Your Collection

If you’re a hopeless Funko Pop collector and/or you have fond memories of playing the NES versions of Friday the 13th and A Nightmare on Elm Street, this exclusive release from ThinkGeek is like a perfect storm in a vast ocean of awesomeness. Your wallet is kind of like a makeshift raft that you hastily built out of sticks and bits of garbage.

In other words, this boat is going under, so you might as well grab the Freddy Krueger and/or Jason Voorhees Funko figures with NES-style coloring while you still can. Odds are they won’t last long – there’s also a purchase limit of two per customer.

You can find the standard A Nightmare on Elm Street Freddy Krueger figure here. The standard Friday the 13th Jason Voorhees figure can be found here. Keep in mind that Entertainment Earth is currently running a buy 4 and get the 5th free sale on all of their in-stock Funko Pop figures until February 13th. You can shop their entire Funko sale here.

“Straight from Camp Crystal Lake and Springwood as recreated on the NES come Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th and Freddy Krueger from A Nightmare on Elm Street, a GameStop and ThinkGeek exclusive. In their unique color palettes, they’ll remind you of summer breaks long ago spent vainly trying to avoid dying and taking out the trash.”

Product Specifications:

• POP 8-Bit Horror Vinyl Figures – NES Colored Exclusives

• Officially-licensed Friday the 13th and A Nightmare on Elm Street collectibles

• A GameStop / ThinkGeek exclusive

• Choose either Freddy Krueger and Jason Voorhees

• Matches their versions from the 1990 and 1989 NES games, respectively

• Materials: Vinyl

• We cannot guarantee that packaging will be in perfect shape when it arrives

• Dimensions: 3 3/4″ tall

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.