A Quiet Place: Day One Plot Details Confirmed

The A Quiet Place franchise is expanding, and the next chapter on deck is a prequel film called A Quiet Place: Day One. Franchise creator John Krasinski came to CinemaCon 2023 to show off the first look at A Quiet Place: Day One, during Paramount's panel. "One of my great joys has been in creating and expanding the Quiet Place universe," Krasinski told the crowd, before confirming some of the details of the prequel's story, during the presentation.

As has been reported, A Quiet Place: Day One is set within the same universe as the first two films, but follows a different set of characters than Krasinski and Emily Blunt's Lee and Evelyn Abbott, on the first day of the nightmarish alien invasion.

(Photo: Paramount)

Krasinski explained at CinemaCon that Black Panther star Lupita Nyong'o is playing the main character, a woman living in NYC ("The loudest city in the world, New York") when the invasion begins. There was footage of the film shown, which Deadline describes below:

In the clip, Nyong'o is sleeping on a bus, then there's a blackout, explosions in a burning and smoldering city as the alien invasion starts with all standing silently looking skyward at white streaks. Humankind realizes they can't make noise. Silence, no talking. Just the ominous clicking that makes the film so terrifying.

Krasinski's tease of what A Quiet Place: Day One brings to the table goes beyond just a prequel story set on the same day as the opening of A Quiet Place: Part Two: it could be a key look at the overarching lore of this franchise, as Day One "Takes us back to where it all began."

Pig writer/director Michael Sarnoski is directing A Quiet Place: Day One. In addition to Nyong'o, the film will feature Stranger Things 4 star Joseph Quinn, Hereditary star Alex Wolff, American Horror Story and Trueblood star Denis O'Hare – with Djimon Hounsou reprising his role from A Quiet Place: Part Two.

While this prequel is set to hit theaters on March 8, 2024, A Quiet Place Part III is also still set for a 2025 release date. There's already speculation that Hounsou's role in the film could mean that events of A Quiet Place: Day One could feed directly into A Quiet Place Part III.

