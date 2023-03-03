65 Directors Praise A Quiet Place Spinoff (Exclusive)

Writing and directing duo Scott Beck and Bryan Woods are best known for writing A Quiet Place, but the pair is about to hit theaters with their new period piece sci-fi actioner, 65. A reference to the era of Dinosaurs that existed on Earth 65 million years ago, 65 sees Adam Driver (Star Wars) as a pilot whose ship crashes into the past, leaving Driver's pilot and a young girl trying to survive a world of dinosaurs and get back to their own time. It's the kind of film that feels like it could be a franchise-starter if done right.

Beck and Woods sure do know a thing or two about taking a genre B-movies and turning them into big franchises. Even as 65 hits theaters, the A Quiet Place franchise has blown out into an entire franchise universe. After a successful sequel to the original film, A Quiet Place has a spinoff prequel featuring a new set of characters in the works: A Quiet Place: Day One. Director Michael Sarnoski (Pig) is helming Day One, based on a script from Sarnoski and Jeff Nichols (Mud, Take Shelter, Midnight Special). The cast has some popular names in it, including Lupita Nyong'o (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things 4), and Alex Wolff (Hereditary). It's half expected that whatever events occur in A Quiet Place: Day One will sync up and connect to franchise creator John Krasinski's threequel, A Quiet Place: Part III.

We have seen virtually nothing at all from A Quiet Place: Day One during filming, other than some set photos of the principal cast. However, at the press day for 65, Scott Beck and Bryan Woods didn't miss the chance to shower praise on A Quiet Place: Day One!

"I mean the Quiet Place spinoff that's shooting right now: Michael Sarnoski, just an incredible filmmaker and kind of has that great tonality that he showed in his movie 'Pig.' And to carry on that legacy is just incredibly exciting for us," Beck told ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis. "As much as we know about the story, we're also eager to see in other people's hands where it really goes. So if our career becomes just birthing a bunch of franchises, then we're happy with that! [Laughs]."

"I think people are going to be excited for this movie," Woods added. "There's some really cool stuff and cool ideas. It's going to be great."

A Quiet Place: Day One is currently filming.