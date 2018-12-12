This ‘A Quiet Place’ Scene Made John Krasinski Realize the Movie Would “Work”

A Quiet Place has become one of the most financially and critically successful films of the year, despite it being director John Krasinski‘s first outing in the horror genre. The filmmaker had doubts about how the film would come together, yet one specific moment on set of the film assured him that it would come together effectively.

“I remember we were filming a scene where Emily was doing homeschooling with Noah [Jupe, who plays the son, Marcus], and it was Day Three. And I had written the movie with sign language. So it was that thing of ‘Can we pull this off?’ But every day that went by was helpful to see it play out, other than theorize that it would be great,” Krasinski shared with Business Insider. “But in that scene, two things happened. Emily [Blunt] was obviously amazing, but one of the things is air started coming out of her mouth when she was mouthing the words as she was signing. There was something so beautiful in that. In that moment, I realized you can even communicate with breath, with no voice. That was really beautiful to me.”

Set in a world where otherworldly creatures attack and kill any being that makes a sound is a pretty heavy notion, with Krasinski pointing out that the young cast’s impressive abilities at conveying these concepts helped confirm what made the project so special.

“Then on top of that was Noah. To watch this kid dealing with these circumstances that are completely imaginary but heavy for a kid to deal with — apocalyptic, losing a family member, a father who has fallen out of love with the whole family — these are big themes, and this kid was able to articulate in that one scene such powerful emotion that it felt so real. I genuinely started tearing up behind the monitor watching this kid act because it was so moving,” the filmmaker recalled. “I remember after that I turned to my producer, and I said, ‘Holy sh-t, dude, this might actually work!’ And he said, ‘Hey, man, it’s Day Three! It’s a little too late to say this might work.’ So from that moment on, I learned to keep my excitement to myself that this magic trick might actually work.”

Sitting at 95 percent positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes and taking in $340 million worldwide, claiming the film “worked” is a bit of an understatement. With a sequel on the way, it’s possible that this is merely the beginning of a game-changing franchise in the realm of horror and sci-fi stories.

The sequel to A Quiet Place lands in theaters on May 15, 2020.

