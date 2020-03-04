IMAX Unveils Exclusive A Quiet Place Part II Poster

While the original A Quiet Place kept the story contained to focus on one family, it was clear that there was a much larger world out there, with a new IMAX exclusive poster for A Quiet Place Part II reminding us of the immersive experience the upcoming sequel will offer. With the concept of this franchise involving survivors of a monster invasion being forced to embrace a life of silence in order to avoid detection by the beasts, one might not thing a large format would be necessary to enjoy the experience, though the moments in which that silence is broken will likely feel all the more powerful in an IMAX theater. A Quiet Place Part II lands in theaters on March 20th.

In the new film, “Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.”

The original film starred and was directed by John Krasinski, who also gave the script by Bryan Woods and Scott Beck a rewrite. The director previously admitted that sound was so integral to the experience, he originally began editing without any sound at all.

“On the first day or two [of post-production], I was going through different sounds with my editor to equalize it out, and I just said, ‘Hit mute.’ And we hit mute for what might have been five weeks,” Krasinski shared with The New York Times. “The first cut and the second cut were all done without one ounce of sound. I needed to be able to connect with these characters without anything else.”

He added, “Even on silent, there was so much communication happening. I didn’t think our movie would be so commercially accepted because the only other time I’ve seen someone do a movie with no spoken dialogue is Paul Thomas Anderson at the beginning of There Will Be Blood. That first 12 to 14 minutes where Daniel Day-Lewis doesn’t speak was a huge touchstone for me.”

