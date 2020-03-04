A Quiet Place Part II Earns Offiical PG-13 Rating

A Quiet Place Part II will follow the lead of its A Quiet Place predecessor with a PG-13 rating from the MPAA. Like the movie before it, A Quiet Place Part II is cited for "terror, violence, and bloody/disturbing images." The film fits into the horror genre with pieces of action along the way, pitting a family into an interesting post-apocalyptic setting where making any sort of noise almost instantly calls upon killer creatures to emerge and wreak havoc on the subject. While the concept is frightening, the films do not overtly focus on the inherent violence which comes with it.

The PG-13 rated sequel will pick up shortly after the first film left off. In A Quiet Place Part II, "Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path."

Emily Blunt returns to star in the film, with new cast additions including Dijimon Hounsou and Cillian Murphy.

Krasinski starred in and directed A Quiet Place, returning to direct the sequel and also found a way to reprise his role in flashback form for the sequel. "On the first day or two [of post-production], I was going through different sounds with my editor to equalize it out, and I just said, 'Hit mute.' And we hit mute for what might have been five weeks," Krasinski shared with The New York Times. "The first cut and the second cut were all done without one ounce of sound. I needed to be able to connect with these characters without anything else."

A Quiet Place Part II lands in theaters on March 20th.

