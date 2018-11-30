‘A Quiet Place’: John Krasinski Teases Multiple Sequels on the Way

One of the year’s breakout horror hits was A Quiet Place, the financial and critical successes of which earned itself a confirmed sequel. Fans of the film are in luck, as star and director John Krasinski may have confirmed that there are multiple sequels on the way.

“I don’t even see it as a sequel,” Krasinski shared with Business Insider. “Emily [Blunt] actually blew my mind by categorizing it the correct way after I pitched it to her. She said, ‘This isn’t a sequel at all — this is the second book in a series of books. It’s a widening of a world.’ And I thought that’s the best way to look at it. It doesn’t feel like a sequel — it’s a continuation of living in that world.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first film ended on somewhat of a cliffhanger, though the experience was fulfilling on its own, not requiring a follow-up. The implication of Krasinski’s comments are seemingly that the next film won’t merely be the second half of a story, but an installment in a franchise that won’t have a definitive ending.

Krasinski, who also rewrote the script for the original film, was originally apprehensive about taking on the sequel, though, now that he’s in the midst of writing it, hints that the film could open up the world in all-new ways.

“I can’t wait to get in there and keep writing and see what this movie wants to allow itself to be,” the filmmaker admitted. “And that will happen in the script process and the shooting and the editing. But I think what’s cool about the second part of this movie is the same set of rules have to apply. I can’t just introduce a world where you can make a ton of sound, and if I did, there would have to be a reason for it. So it’s figuring out if there are smart and clever ways to do it.”

Earlier this year, Krasinski detailed not only his apprehension to taking on the sequel, but also hinted at how this new film would merely be a rehashing of the original.

“I actually didn’t want anything to do with a sequel,” Krasinski admitted to Entertainment Weekly. “Not out of any negative aversion but that I thought we had sort of explored something really special and unique. And then I had this very small idea and what it was is that this is a world that you can play in. This isn’t just a character to remake, or a group of characters or a story, it’s actually a world. Which is a whole different, very unique experience.”

The A Quiet Place sequel is slated to hit theaters on May 15, 2020.

Do the filmmaker’s comments have you excited for more sequels? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!