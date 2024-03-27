Abigail: Go Behind the Scenes of the Thrilling New Vampire Movie

The upcoming Univeral Monster movie Abigail was largely shrouded in secrecy during its development, but with the film landing in theaters in just a few weeks, audiences are getting some inside looks at how the project came together. With the film exploring what happens when a group of kidnappers find themselves seemingly taking refuge in an exquisite mansion, only to learn that this home is more of a prison for them, star Kathryn Newton takes us on a tour of the home to tease the terror that awaits audiences. You can check out the new Abigail featurette below before it lands in theaters on April 19th.

In Abigail, after a group of would-be criminals kidnap the 12-year-old ballerina daughter of a powerful underworld figure, all they have to do to collect a $50 million ransom is watch the girl overnight. In an isolated mansion, the captors start to dwindle, one by one, and they discover, to their mounting horror, that they're locked inside with no normal little girl.

From Radio Silence -- the directing team of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett behind the terrifying modern horror hits Ready or Not, 2022's Scream, and last year's Scream VI -- comes a brash, blood-thirsty new vision of the vampire flick, written by Stephen Shields (The Hole in the Ground, Zombie Bashers) and Guy Busick (Scream franchise, Ready or Not).

Abigail stars Melissa Barrera (Scream franchise, In the Heights), Dan Stevens (Gaslit, Legion), Kathryn Newton (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Freaky), William Catlett (Black Lightning, True Story), Kevin Durand (Resident Evil: Retribution, X-Men Origins: Wolverine), and Angus Cloud (Euphoria, North Hollywood) as the kidnappers and Alisha Weir (Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical, Darklands) as Abigail.

The film is produced by William Sherak (Scream franchise, Ready or Not), Paul Neinstein (Scream franchise; executive producer, The Night Agent), and James Vanderbilt (Zodiac, Scream franchise) for Project X Entertainment, by Tripp Vinson (Ready or Not, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island), and by Radio Silence's Chad Vilella (executive producer Ready or Not and Scream franchise). The executive producers are Ron Lynch and Macdara Kelleher.

While the new film is definitely part of the Universal Monsters slate of characters, there are currently no confirmed connections to other iconic figures and is seemingly an entirely standalone experience.

Abigail is set to land in theaters on April 19th.

