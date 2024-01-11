Abigail: First Trailer Released for Radio Silence's Universal Monster Movie

Radio Silence, the filmmakers behind Ready or Not and the recent Scream sequels, have unveiled the first trailer for their upcoming Universal Monster movie Abigail. The project has largely been shrouded in mystery since it was announced last year, with the only details fans were given being that it was an unexpected take on Universal Monsters lore, though, until today, fans didn't even have a title to speculate about. In addition to this first trailer, we also have the first confirmed plot details about a kidnapping gone wrong. You can check out the trailer below before Abigail lands in theaters on April 19th.

Per press release, "Children can be such monsters. After a group of would-be criminals kidnap the 12-year-old ballerina daughter of a powerful underworld figure, all they have to do to collect a $50 million ransom is watch the girl overnight. In an isolated mansion, the captors start to dwindle, one by one, and they discover, to their mounting horror, that they're locked inside with no normal little girl."

"From Radio Silence -- the directing team of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett behind the terrifying modern horror hits Ready or Not, 2022's Scream, and last year's Scream VI -- comes a brash, blood-thirsty new vision of the vampire flick, written by Stephen Shields (The Hole in the Ground, Zombie Bashers) and Guy Busick (Scream franchise, Ready or Not).

"Abigail stars Melissa Barrera (Scream franchise, In the Heights), Dan Stevens (Gaslit, Legion), Kathryn Newton (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Freaky), William Catlett (Black Lightning, True Story), Kevin Durand (Resident Evil: Retribution, X-Men Origins: Wolverine), and Angus Cloud (Euphoria, North Hollywood) as the kidnappers and Alisha Weir (Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical, Darklands) as Abigail.

"The film is produced by William Sherak (Scream franchise, Ready or Not), Paul Neinstein (Scream franchise; executive producer, The Night Agent), and James Vanderbilt (Zodiac, Scream franchise) for Project X Entertainment, by Tripp Vinson (Ready or Not, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island), and by Radio Silence's Chad Vilella (executive producer Ready or Not and Scream franchise). The executive producers are Ron Lynch and Macdara Kelleher."

With the film set in the world of the Universal Monsters, many fans are speculating that the "powerful underworld figure" is the iconic Dracula. Stay tuned for details on Abigail before it hits theaters on April 19th.

