Radio Silence's Universal Monster Movie Wraps Filming

Universal's next Monsters movie has finished principal photography. Over the weekend, Alisha Weir (Matilda the Musical) shared photos from the film's wrap party. Though the title or which monster the film features has yet to be unveiled, Weir will star in the picture alongside Scream alumnus Melissa Barrera and Godzilla x Kong's Dan Stevens.

"The best night with the best people," Weird said on Instagram. "I can't wait for everyone to see this movie!"

Little is known about the project other than the fact it'll follow in line with Leigh Whannell's The Invisible Man reimagining. Though Universal once planned the Dark Universe as its own monster-filled version of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, poor critical and commercial reception of The Mummy led to the studio scrapping the idea and instead choosing to develop contemporary, standalone takes on the iconic Universal monsters.

In addition to The Invisible Man and The Last Voyage of the Demeter, there's also a Wolf Man reboot in the works, meaning it's possible the Radio Silence film could feature a character like Frankenstein, the Gill-man, or perhaps be another Mummy reboot.

"It's a Universal Monster movie and that, for us, is insane that we're making a Universal Monster movie," Radio Silence's Matt Bettinelli-Olpin shared with ComicBook.com. "We are, as the guys who brought you Scream 5 and 6, very much fans of original, standalone movies. Kids of the '80s and '90s, we miss that. Obviously, that's not really where the world is right now, especially with studio movies, and that's fine, because there's other ways to do that. And I think our approach is always, it sounds weird, but that's our approach on Scream 5 and Scream 6 and that's our approach on this one. Let's make this original movie, it's a standalone movie, there is a monster in it, that much is for sure."

He continued, "It's Universal doing their thing, where they're giving different filmmakers, 'Here, take this and run with it.' That, for us, is exciting as filmmakers to be going into making this movie. It's also really exciting to watch other filmmakers put their stamp on something we know from growing up."

The untitled Universal Monsters movie has yet to set a release date.