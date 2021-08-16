The Addams Family Coming to 4K Ultra HD With Extended Cut

✖

The Addams Family was created by Charles Addams back in the '30s, with comic strips depicting their creepy and kooky antics, with the characters finally earning the big-screen treatment with The Addams Family back in 1991, which is coming to 4K Ultra HD this October. In addition to the Barry Sonnenfeld-directed film being restored to its highest quality for the new release, it will also come with a handful of behind-the-scenes special features, as well as including an extended version of the iconic "Mamushka" scene. The Addams Family will be landing on 4K Ultra HD on October 19th and on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray and remastered Blu-ray on November 9th.

In the film, "When long-lost Uncle Fester (Christopher Lloyd) reappears after 25 years in the Bermuda Triangle, Gomez (Raul Julia) and Morticia (Anjelica Huston) plan a celebration to wake the dead. But Wednesday (Christina Ricci) barely has time to warm up her electric chair before Thing points out Fester's uncommonly 'normal' behavior. Could this Fester be a fake and part of an evil scheme to raid the Addams fortune?"

Newly remastered and restored under the supervision of director Barry Sonnenfeld, The Addams Family will be presented in both the original theatrical version and a never-before-seen “More Mamushka!” version, which expands the memorable dance number. The Digital 4K Ultra HD, 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc, and Blu-ray releases also include a brand-new featurette looking back at the making of the film that includes behind-the-scenes footage and a new interview with Sonnenfeld, as well as an introduction to the restored cut by Sonnenfeld and an archival featurette. The discs also include access to a Digital copy of the film.

The bonus content is detailed below:

Introduction to “More Mamushka!” version by director Barry Sonnenfeld—NEW!

Filmmaker Focus: Barry Sonnenfeld on The Addams Family—NEW!

Archival Featurette

While The Addams Family movie might be one of the most well-known takes on the characters, the series was also adapted as a TV show in the '60s, while an animated take on the concept hit theaters in 2019. Netflix is currently developing a spinoff of the franchise that focuses on teen-aged daughter Wednesday, which comes from filmmaker Tim Burton.

