The Addams Family 2 Releases Summer-Themed Character Posters

When fans think about the Addams Family and their various beloved adventures over the years, they typically think of chilly weather and Halloween vibes, with the characters themselves seemingly also embracing that spirit as their new character posters for The Addams Family 2 show that they're all taking the summer off from any of their expected duties. Of course, even their summer gear is appropriately ghoulish, as you can see below in all of the character posters. Check out the new images from the highly anticipated sequel below before seeing The Addams Family 2 when it hits theaters on October 1st.

In the new film, "Everyone’s favorite spooky family is back in the animated comedy sequel, The Addams Family 2. In this all-new movie we find Morticia and Gomez distraught that their children are growing up, skipping family dinners, and totally consumed with 'scream time.' To reclaim their bond they decide to cram Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester, and the crew into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last miserable family vacation. Their adventure across America takes them out of their element and into hilarious run-ins with their iconic cousin, Itt, as well as many new kooky characters. What could possibly go wrong?"

The Addams Family 2 lands in theaters on October 1st.