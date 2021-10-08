The Addams Family 2 New Poster Released

✖

It's time for a vacation with the world's spookiest, kookiest family. After a successful outing at the box office in 2019, MGM's animated Addams Family franchise is returning this fall with The Addams Family 2, which will follow Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday, and the rest of the gang on a much-needed vacation. Ahead of the debut trailer for The Addams Family 2 this week, the studio has unveiled the film's official poster online.

The poster for The Addams Family 2 sees all of the beloved Addams characters getting together for a family photo, all in their summer vacation attire. You can take a look at the brand new poster below!

Prepare to laugh your heads off. Literally.💀Trailer Tomorrow. #AddamsFamily2 only in theaters October 1. pic.twitter.com/v5nrGmcN1f — The Addams Family (@meettheaddams) July 6, 2021

Directed by Greg Tiernan and Conrad Vernon, The Addams Family 2 once again stars Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron as Gomez and Morticia Addams, with Chloe Grace Moretz reprising her role as Wednesday. Nick Kroll, Snoop Dogg, and Bette Midler also reprise their roles from the first film, and they're joined by franchise newcomers Bill Hader and Wallace Shawn. Javon "Wanna" Walton will be taking over the role of Pugsley, who was voiced by Finn Wolfhard in the first movie.

Here's the official synopsis for The Addams Family 2:

"Everyone’s favorite spooky family is back in the animated comedy sequel, The Addams Family 2. In this all new movie we find Morticia and Gomez distraught that their children are growing up, skipping family dinners, and totally consumed with 'scream time.' To reclaim their bond they decide to cram Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester and the crew into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last miserable family vacation. Their adventure across America takes them out of their element and into hilarious run-ins with their iconic cousin, It, as well as many new kooky characters. What could possibly go wrong?"

The Addams Family 2 is produced by Gail Berman, Conrad Vernon, Danielle Sterling, and Alison O'Brien. Kevin Miserocchi, Jonathan Glickman, Cassidy Lange, Aaron L. Gilbert, and Jason Cloth serve as executive producers.

The Addams Family 2 arrives in theaters on October 1st.