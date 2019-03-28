Sigourney Weaver and Ridley Scott Share Praise for Students Who Recreated ‘Aliens’ at School Play

North Bergen High School in North Bergen, New Jersey went viral last week thanks to images and videos of their Alien: The Play production hitting social media, which featured their recreation of the events of the film series using elaborate props and costumes. The internet flooded the students with praise for their inventiveness and creativity, with those responsible for bringing the films to life being the latest to share their messages of support for the students. Franchise star Sigourney Weaver shared a video message on the official Alien franchise account praising the students while director of Alien, Prometheus, and Alien: Covenant Ridley Scott penned a letter to the students.

Students at North Bergen High School in New Jersey recently put on an AMAZING production of #Alien. Hollywood noticed. And so did… the Queen. pic.twitter.com/u3iNOgk8Pr — Alien (@AlienAnthology) March 28, 2019

“I saw a bit of your production of Alien, I just wanted to say, it looked incredible. You put so much heart and soul into that and the alien, I must say, looked very real, to me,” Weaver shared on Twitter. “And I just wanted to send our compliments, not only from me, but from [Aliens director] James Cameron and the original screenwriter Walter Hill. We all say, ‘Bravo, well done.’ And, just one more thing, the alien might still be around, so when you’re opening your locker, just do it very slowly.”

Ridley Scott’s letter, per Deadline, reads, “My hat comes off to all of you for your creativity, imagination, and determination to produce such an ambitious show. Limitations often produce the best results because imagination and determination can surpass any shortfalls and determine the way forward — ALWAYS. Self-sufficiency is what this country was largely based upon with its immigrant population coming in to a New World and working TOGETHER.”

The filmmaker went on to note that, not only was the experience creatively ambitious, but, with a budget far short of a Hollywood production, the play demonstrates that the future appears bright for all those who managed to pull it off.

“This is maybe the biggest lesson for ALL OF YOU, and your future plans — stay with this determination, and this spirit in everything you do, and you will succeed — let nothing put you off — or set you back,” the letter added. “Thanks for doing Alien, I felt very complimented. Scott Free will advance some financial help to fund an encore performance of Alien. How about your next TEAM production being Gladiator.”

Following Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox and many of its most lucrative franchises, Alien included, the future of the sci-fi franchise is currently unclear. While Alien: The Play might not be sanctioned by Disney, it might be the only new content on the horizon for the franchise that fans can look forward to.

