American Horror Stories Teaser Released for New Season

We're getting ever closer to Halloween and that means we are deep into spooky season, but now a new teaser for the upcoming third season of American Horror Story spinoff, American Horror Stories is here to remind fans that the season can be more than spooky; it can be down right freaky and scary, too. FX recently released the teaser for the upcoming four-episode Huluween event set to debut on Hulu on October 26th — and it looks like it's poised to be very dark and twisted. You can check it out for yourself below.

As is the case with most teasers for both American Horror Story and American Horror Stories, this one doesn't give away too much about the upcoming episodes, but it does invite viewers to "feed your fears" and features creepy imagery, including snake-esque tongues and some freaky creature in a test tube. At this point, other than this very spooky teaser, all we really know about the upcoming season is that former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lissa Rinna will appear, specifically in an episode called "Tapeworm".

What is American Horror Stories About?

Here's how FX AND Hulu describe the series: "American Horror Stories is a spin-off of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's award-winning hit anthology series American Horror Story. American Horror Stories is an anthology series that will feature a different horror story each episode. Since 2011, the creators of the AHS have redefined the horror genre with various installments featuring a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse itself. The television series sprouted a legion of dedicated fans who anticipate what terrors the next chapter will hold. The franchise is produced by 20th Television."

American Horror Story: Delicate is Currently Airing on FX

As for American Horror Story, the twelfth season, Delicate, is currently airing Wednesday nights on FX. American Horror Story: Delicate is inspired by Danielle Valentine's novel, Delicate Condition. In Delicate Condition, a woman named Anna "becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens while the men in her life refuse to believe a word she says."

"It is essentially a horror novel about pregnancy," Valentine previously shared with Entertainment Weekly about the book. "It's a novel exploring not just the actual physical gruesomeness of what pregnancy is, but also the medical gaslighting that even modern, very privileged women experience as they're going through their pregnancies and the symptoms that I feel we as a culture still don't talk about for strange reasons."

Hulu will begin streaming American Horror Stories Season 3 during their annual "Huluween" event on October 26th.