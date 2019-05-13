American Horror Story Producer Teases ’80s Horror Fans Will Love the New Season

When it comes to the ninth season of the popular American Horror Story franchise, fans are largely in the dark about details. Last month, creator Ryan Murphy revealed that the season would be titled American Horror Story: 1984 and would have something of a vintage ’80s horror/slasher feel but that’s it. What that all entails remains a mystery, but according to series executive producer Tim Minear, fans of that genre are going to love it.

In a recent interview with The Wrap, Minear was careful not to give away any specific details about the upcoming season but did say that it would be a “treat” for fans of ’80s horror.

“I will tell you nothing, except that I think it’s awesome,” Minear said. “I think it’s gonna be really scary but a lot of fun, like it always is. And that if you have a taste for ’80s horror, you’re in for a treat.”

That’s certainly the vibe fans got from the teaser video Murphy shared on Instagram in April. That video featured a young woman running through the woods, being chased by an ominous killer who eventually slashes his knife through the door she’s hiding behind. Immediately, fans felt like the season may be taking notes from popular horror franchises of the ’80s, like Friday the 13th, but also had them wondering if perhaps the inspiration came from the recent resurgence in popularity of the horror genre. However, while ’80s horror is clearly an influence, Minear explained that the genre’s recent popularity isn’t.

“Generally, Ryan is ahead of the zeitgeist as opposed to following it,’ Minear said. “So what I would say is that this has been an area that Ryan has talked about since I’ve known him and it’s just a real sweet spot for him. And I think it was time for him to do it.”

While we don’t yet know exactly how that will translate to AHS: 1984, we do know some of the players involved. AHS alum Emma Roberts will be returning to the series and will be joined by Olympic medalist Gus Kenworthy, who is playing her boyfriend. Another long-time AHS actor, Evan Peters, will not be appearing this season. The actor explained earlier this year that he would be sitting the season out, something not too huge of a surprise as the actor had previously indicated the emotional toll that the frequently sinister roles he plays on the series have an emotional toll.

“It’s just exhausting,” Peters said in an interview with GQ last year. “It’s really mentally draining, and you don’t want to go to those places ever in your life. And so you have to go there for the scenes, and it ends up integrating it somehow into your life. You’re in traffic and you find yourself screaming and you’re like, ‘What the hell? This isn’t who I am.’”

