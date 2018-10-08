‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ May Have Dropped a Big Hint About How the Season Ends

As American Horror Story: Apocalypse continues with new twists and turns each week, fans have been trying to find any clues they can as to how the season will end and they may have just found a big one in last week’s episode, “Or Could It Be…Satan?”

In the episode we are shown some of the events leading up to the end of the world, particularly part of Michael Langdon’s (Cody Fern) pre-bomb history. Told in flashback, it is revealed that Michael was recruited to the Hawthorne School, an institution much like Miss Robichaux’s Academy except it is for warlocks. While audiences are aware that Michael isn’t a warlock — his powers aren’t magical, they’re demonic — the elders of the school are so eager to usurp the witches’ power they decided to test him as a possible Alpha. It’s that test that may have been a clue to how things will end.

In the test, Michael was tasked with locating Nathaniel Hawthorne’s “The New Adam and Eve”, a task he does above and beyond their request. However, it’s not the act of finding it that is curious, but the content of the book. In the short book, after some sort of “Day of Doom” has swept away all of the people leaving only a new Adam and Eve to step into the world and start anew.

It’s a story that appears to have significant parallels to Apocalypse. The big ones are obvious — nuclear bombs make for a significant day of doom and there has been repeated talk of remaking the world — but it’s the idea of a new Adam and Eve in Apocalypse that’s interesting. It is possible that Emily (Ash Santos) and Timothy (Kyle Allen) could be the pair set to bring about the post-apocalypse world. The pair were supposedly chosen for Outpost 3 due to their special genetics, though we have since learned that identity spells are a thing, so it wouldn’t be a stretch to think that there is more to the pair than meets the eye. We also know that death isn’t a lasting thing necessarily so despite the pair having died, it wouldn’t be a problem for the show to resurrect them.

It’s also possible that another pairing could be the new Adam and Eve: Michael and Mallory. As we learned last week, Mallory is at a minimum an extremely powerful witch and potentially far more — including possibly connected to a divine bloodline of sorts. While the witches are trying to stop Michael from whatever his nefarious plans are, if Mallory is from a powerful divine lineage, she might be the person to bring some balance to whatever the world looks like at the end of Apocalypse.

Of course, one of the great things about American Horror Story is that there are lots of twists, so it will be interesting to see if this theory or any ultimately end up being even close to how the season ends up.

What do you think? Did you think the book was a significant clue? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.