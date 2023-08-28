American Horror Story: Delicate Gets Spider-Centric New Poster

Much like previous seasons of American Horror Story, the upcoming Season 12, dubbed "Delicate," has been embracing a figurative and nightmarish spirit in its marketing materials, which includes an all-new poster for the fresh experience. While the new season is said to be centering around a woman and her pregnancy, Delicate's promotional materials have heavily incorporated a spider motif, leading audiences to wonder what the significance could be of the arachnids in regards to the themes being explored in the new season. You can check out the all-new poster for American Horror Story: Delicate below before the season premieres on FX on September 20th.

"Their bite is deadly. AHS: Delicate Part One premieres 9.20 on FX. Stream on Hulu," the official American Horror Story account captioned the poster on Twitter.

Interestingly, this new poster sees a spider dangling from a web that is coming out of Emma Roberts' mouth and hovers over Kim Kardashian's face, while a previous poster saw Roberts cradling her own stomach while a spider-like creature was perched on her abdomen. Based on what we know of the new season and its focus on the influences a woman feels during a pregnancy, this latest poster would imply Roberts' character could influence Kardashian's character's pregnancy, though the previous poster implied it was Roberts' character who would be carrying a child.

Fans of the series might aim to investigate coded messages about the new season, though these could all merely be aesthetic choices.

The new season is based on the novel Delicate Condition by author Danielle Valentine. The writer previously teased how she drew inspiration for the story from both Rosemary's Baby and from Alien.

"[Alien is] really a movie about pregnancy, but it's been written by a man who doesn't understand that that's what he's writing about," Valentine pointed out to Entertainment Weekly. "It's what happens when a guy thinks, 'What's the scariest possible thing I can come up with?' And it's this idea of, what if you're growing this creature inside of you and it's using your resources to get bigger and you can't control it? It has a mind of its own, and then one day it just bursts out of you in this gruesome, bloody mess. When I first saw it when I was a kid, it didn't occur to me that that's basically what pregnancy is, but at six months pregnant, I'm like, 'Oh, wow! That's just a pregnancy story without the pregnancy.' That was the seed right there."

Stay tuned for updates on American Horror Story: Delicate before it premieres on FX on September 20th.

