FX Releases Eerie New American Horror Story: Delicate Teaser

FX has released the first official teaser for the upcoming Season 12 of American Horror Story, "Delicate". The season premieres on September 20th. As is the case with teasers for the horror anthology series, there aren't a lot of direct teases as to what fans might expect in the season — it's more of a darkly stylish interpretation of the season's overall tone than a direct teaser — but with its eerie version of "Rock-A-Bye-Baby" playing throughout and images of pregnancy and spiders, the teaser certainly fits with the tone of a disturbing take on pregnancy. You can check out the teaser for yourself in the video below.

American Horror Story: Delicate is inspired by Danielle Valentine's novel, Delicate Condition. In Delicate Condition, a woman named Anna "becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens while the men in her life refuse to believe a word she says."

"It is essentially a horror novel about pregnancy," Valentine previously shared with Entertainment Weekly about the book. "It's a novel exploring not just the actual physical gruesomeness of what pregnancy is, but also the medical gaslighting that even modern, very privileged women experience as they're going through their pregnancies and the symptoms that I feel we as a culture still don't talk about for strange reasons."

Who Stars in American Horror Story: Delicate?

Season 12 of American Horror Story will star Emma Roberts, Cara Delevingne, Kim Kardashian, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, and Zachary Quinto. Halley Feiffer is set to serve as showrunner. Quinto previously said that his role in Season 12 is a cameo and spoke highly of Kardashian.

"I did a cameo on this season of American Horror Story and I got to meet her," Quinto said. "She was so lovely and warm and, really, I don't think she needs my advice."

He added, "She seemed really in her element, and I was really impressed by her spirit and her openness. I really look forward to seeing this season because I think she's gonna do a wonderful job."

Kim Kardashian Hired an Acting Coach to Prepare for Her American Horror Story Role

On the red carpet for the Met Gala back in May, Kardashian revealed that she had taken acting lessons to help her prepare for her American Horror Story role. Kardashian said at the time that she was having fun stepping outside of her comfort zone by taking on the role.

"We start shooting my stuff at the end of this month, but production has already started and I'm so excited," Kardashian said. "It's really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow. I'm so excited for the experience."

When asked specifically about acting lessons, Kardashian confirmed.

"I am, of course," she said. "It's a challenge. I like to challenge myself."

American Horror Story: Delicate debuts on September 20th on FX.