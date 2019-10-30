American Horror Story: Ryan Murphy Has Two Ideas for Season 10

As American Horror Story: 1984 heads into its final three episodes, fans of the popular FX horror anthology series are already starting to look ahead to the future, specifically Season 10. The series has already been renewed for the next chapter so now all that’s really left is finding out what the theme will be. However, fans may be waiting a bit for that piece of information. Series co-creator Ryan Murphy hasn’t exactly decided what it will be just yet.

Speaking with Hollywood Life at the celebration for American Horror Story‘s 100th episode last week, Murphy admitted that he has two ideas he’s considering but that he won’t decide until a decidedly spooky holiday.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I decide always on Halloween day, and I have two ideas that I’m going back and forth with, so I don’t know which one is going to win,” Murphy said.

While it’s promising that he’s narrowed it down to two, Murphy also indicated that he doesn’t see the show running out of steam anytime soon.

“I think it can go for as long as I can live and breathe and continue to be interested in it, and as long as John [Landgraf] wants to keep making it,” Ryan said. “And I think he has a passion for it. It’s been the number one show on that network since 2011, the year premiered. It’s still kicking.”

“It’s more popular in its ninth season worldwide than it ever has been,” Murphy continued. “So I think it has a great life to it because it’s anthological and it has a shiny cast, and new people come and go. Some seasons you don’t like, but some seasons you love. SO there’s something for everybody, I think.”

And when it comes to the “shiny cast” of the series, Murphy said that members of the cast are always welcome back for future seasons and even said that series favorites Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, who notably sat out 1984, could even return someday.

“Anybody who’s been on the show always has an open invitation to come back,” Murphy said. “That’s part of the gig. So sometimes people aren’t available. they go off and do other things. And then sometimes I get calls that say, ‘Oh, I want to come back.’ So I always, around this time of year, pop around and see what people are doing and what they’re interested in. [You] might see Sarah back. You might see Evan back.”

American Horror Story: 1984 airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on FX.