American Horror Story Season 10 Stops Production After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Production on American Horror Story's 10th season, subtitled "Double Feature," has been temporarily halted according to Variety. The trade reports that "a positive COVID-19 case and potential exposure to the illness" has forced the hit FX series to press pause, reporting that "an actor on the show" was the one to contract COVID-19, which actor was not reported. Filming on the show began back in December and the outlet reports things may be shut down through the end of the week. Several other shows have been forced to halt filming in recent days with HBO's Game of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon, and Netflix's Bridgerton both pausing.

Unlike previous seasons of the series which have had one plot across all of the episodes, American Horror Story: Double Feature will have two mainline stories split among ten episodes. Series co-creator Ryan Murphy previously hinted that the "Double Feature" season will feature two separate casts in addition to two stories, with one taking place "by the sand" and one "by the sea." Actor Ryan Kiera Armstrong, who will appear in the upcoming season, recently shared a photo revealing the season 10 premiere episode will be titled "Cape Fear."

In addition to Armstrong, Double Feature will see a few other new faces to the franchise join its ranks including none other than Macaulay Culkin. Plenty of returning cast members from the franchise will return though including Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Frances Conroy, Denis O'Hare, and Finn Wittrock.

“Ryan Murphy, AHS’s creator, is one of the greatest people to work for. There’s a reason that those who work for him continue to work for him,” Rabe previously told Forbes about the new season. “I can’t believe this is season ten. I think the fact we get to have so many of the same people returning this season, there is this feeling of coming home. You get to tell a new story, play a new part, but the backbone of the thing is solid. It is wonderful getting into the sandbox again and have Ryan at the helm. I’m excited about this season, and I’m not alone in that. You can feel the energy on set. It’s just like it felt on season one.”

American Horror Story: Double Feature is scheduled to debut on FX on August 25th after the spinoff series American Horror Stories comes to a conclusion on Hulu.