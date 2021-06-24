American Horror Story: Double Feature Gets Creepy New Poster

✖

Ahead of the release of most seasons of American Horror Story, its title and theme is often made relatively apparent, but even with American Horror Story: Double Feature, the tenth season of the unsettling series, releasing a new poster, fans are still perplexed by what terrors creator Ryan Murphy is cooking up. Earlier this year, Murphy began teasing audiences with glimpses at the new season, leading towards the reveal in March that Season 10 would feature two storylines, though fans are still wondering exactly how that will pan out, with the below poster only adding more confusion to those expectations. American Horror Story: Double Feature debuts on FX on August 25th.

As you can see, the poster depicts an alien kissing an unidentified creature, with their tongues also being wrapped around a black pill. Murphy has previously hinted that one story will take place "by the sand" and one "by the sea," though it's unknown how or if these two stories will connect with one another. Given the appearance of an alien in the poster and the tease of a story taking place in the sand, some fans are already speculating that one story could connect to the reported UFO crash near Roswell, New Mexico in 1947. Additionally, other theories think one story could focus on Area 51, the reported home of alien remains, which is also located in the New Mexico desert.

The new season will feature both new and familiar faces, including Denis O'Hare, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Macaulay Culkin, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock, among others.

(Photo: FX)

Ross, who debuted in the franchise with American Horror Story: 1984, previously teased her character in the new season as "legendary."

"I honestly was just super excited to get back to work," Ross revealed to Entertainment Weekly. "Once I started reading the script for the first six episodes, which are the first half of the [Double] Feature... This is my favorite role next to Candy [in Murphy's Pose]. I will say Candy will probably always forever stay No. 1 until further notices, but my look in this show is definitely my favorite of all looks. I'm just super excited for the fans to see who this next character is, because I think that it's going to be legendary. I gagged at how the story arc ends."

American Horror Story: Double Feature debuts on FX on August 25th.

Are you looking forward to the new season? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!