Michael Crichton’s ‘The Andromeda Strain’ Getting Sequel Novel

Michael Crichton is a seminal author in the world of sci-fi and horror, with his 1969 novel The Andromeda Strain depicting the outbreak of an extra-terrestrial outbreak in a small Arizona community. 50 years later, the novel is getting a sequel from Daniel H. Wilson, The Andromeda Evolution. The sequel novel will be landing on shelves on November 12th.

Per press release, “On the 50th Anniversary of The Andromeda Strain, the novel that made Michael Crichton a household name — and spawned a new genre, the technothriller — the threat returns, in a gripping sequel that is terrifyingly realistic and resonant of the original.”

“It’s hard to believe that half a century has passed since the publication of The Andromeda Strain, particularly as the fears at the book’s core remain in the forefront of our collective consciousness; the title itself has become part of our culture – a shorthand for any global pandemic. Harper could not be more excited to publish the continuation to the book that launched Michael Crichton‘s career,” Harper President & Publisher Jonathan Burnham shared in a statement.

“Michael’s first benchmark novel, The Andromeda Strain, was ahead of its time in both subject matter and how it was presented to the reader,” CEO, CrichtonSun LLC, Sherri Crichton explained. “It’s exciting to be shining a spotlight on the world that Michael so brilliantly created and to collaborate with Daniel Wilson. This novel is for Crichton fans; it’s a celebration of Michael’s universe and a way to introduce him to new generations, and to those discovering his worlds for the first time.”

The novel was adapted into a film in 1971, the first of many Crichton adaptations, which would include Jurassic Park, Congo, and Sphere. Films like Outbreak and Contagion followed a similar formula to Crichton’s novel, though Andromeda Strain is still considered a benchmark for the burgeoning genre of epidemic thrillers.

“As a lifelong fan of Michael Crichton, it’s been an unbelievable honor to revisit the iconic world that he created and to continue this adventure,” Wilson explained. “It’s a testament to Crichton’s genius that the originality of The Andromeda Strain is just as exciting and relatable now as it was on the day it was first published.”

Grab your copy of The Andromeda Evolution on November 12th.

