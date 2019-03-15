‘Annabelle 3’ Title Revealed, First Teaser Released

The latest chapter in The Conjuring universe has just been revealed as we now know the full title of the next Annabelle spinoff. New Line Cinema just released the first teaser for the third film in the prequel franchise, confirming the title as Annabelle Comes Home. You can watch the teaser in the video player above!

The latest film in the franchise is rumored to feature Ed and Lorraine Warren from the main franchise of Conjuring films, with Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga set to reprise their roles. The teaser confirms the movie is set to premiere in theaters later this year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gary Dauberman, who wrote previous spinoffs including Annabelle, Annabelle: Creation, and The Nun, is directing this new film while James Wan returns to produce the franchise he helped create. Dauberman is also known for writing the new It films, based on Stephen King’s novel, and is writing the Swamp Thing series for DC Universe.

Dauberman himself confirmed the film will return the Warren’s residence, taking place in their collection of haunted artifacts that they’ve collected over the years.

“It’s set in the Warrens’ house,” Dauberman told Slashfilm. “It’s what happens when Annabelle comes into the artifact room. Much like Swamp Thing, what happens when Annabelle comes into the artifact room and how she affects her environment.”

Before filming began last year, Dauberman teased what fans could expect in Annabelle Comes Home.

“I’m still finalizing the script, but it really picks up with the Warrens bringing Annabelle to the place where it can really no longer wreak havoc, which is their artifact room,” Dauberman said. “But, of course, it turns out she can also wreak havoc there. And she really awakens the evil within that room and they target the Warrens’ 10-year-old daughter, Judy. So, that’s the set-up.”

While promoting Aquaman at San Diego Comic-Con last year, Wan made a humorous comparison that’s likely to become a selling point for those who have yet to see the films.

“Annabelle basically activates all the other haunted artifacts in that room,” Wan revealed at San Diego Comic-Con. “So, it’s basically A Night at the Museum, with Annabelle!”

Annabelle Comes Home premieres in theaters on June 28th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Shazam! early reactions and break down the epic Avengers: Endgame trailer! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!