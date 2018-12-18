James Wan Claims ‘Annabelle 3’ Feels More Like a ‘Conjuring’ Film Than Other Spinoffs

The Conjuring franchise has seen three spinoff films from the original narrative so far, with each of them offering audiences a slightly different experience than what the proper narrative depicts. Creator James Wan recently teased that Annabelle 3, which hits theaters next year, will be much closer in line with The Conjuring films than previous spinoffs.

“I think by the very nature of Patrick [Wilson] and Vera [Farmiga] being in it, I would say somewhat, yes, because in Annabelle 3 the doll comes back to the Warrens’ home,” Wan told Bloody Disgusting when asked if the film would be more similar to the original films.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Spinoff films Annabelle, Annabelle: Creation, and The Nun have all depicted similar brands of supernatural terrors, with the big differences being that these spinoffs are devoid of the Warrens and take place in various locations across the globe. Annabelle 3‘s synopsis reads, “Determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc, demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren bring the possessed doll to the locked artifacts room in their home, placing her “safely” behind sacred glass and enlisting a priest’s holy blessing. But an unholy night of horror awaits as Annabelle awakens the evil spirits in the room, who all set their sights on a new target—the Warrens’ ten-year-old daughter, Judy, and her friends.”

Between being contained to one house and having the Conjuring stars, Wan admitted the upcoming film will feel more familiar than previous spinoffs.

“It finally comes to the Warrens’ home so by the very nature of it actually being in the home and the story takes place in the Warrens’ home, it feels more like a Conjuring film in that respect,” the filmmaker detailed.

Interestingly, while Annabelle 3 might feel more like a Conjuring film, Wilson recently claimed that The Conjuring 3 would be unlike anything we have previously seen in the series.

“Oh boy. We just finished Annabelle 3 which is cool. It’s nice to dip our toes into that franchise a little bit,” Wilson confirmed with Digital Spy. “Conjuring 3 will be different than anything we’ve seen, which is fun.”

One reason The Conjuring 3 is likely to feel different from the first two films is that it will be directed by Michael Chaves, with Wan having directed the first two films.

Annabelle 3 lands in theaters on July 3, 2019. The Conjuring 3 doesn’t currently have a release date.

Which upcoming film in the franchise are you most looking forward to checking out? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!