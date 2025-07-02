Jaws Returning to Theaters for 50th Anniversary (But There’s a Catch)

Fifty years after director Steven Spielberg terrorized audiences with Jaws, the iconic summer blockbuster is headed back to the big screen. However, those interested in celebrating the film’s milestone anniversary will have to make plans to seek out their nearest IMAX location. On the official IMAX Website, fans can pre-order tickets for commemorative screenings set to begin on Thursday, August 28th. It appears to be a limited engagement, with showtimes listed through Wednesday, September 3rd and Thursday, September 4th depending on the location. Fans should look to book their tickets as soon as possible, as they’re likely to sell fast.

The IMAX screenings are just the latest instance of Universal celebrating Jaws‘ 50th anniversary. Back in April, there was a special screening at the 2025 TCM Classic Film Festival. The Alamo Drafthouse also held “Jaws on the Water” screenings, as well as a Rolling Roadshow that took place in Martha’s Vineyard. In addition to these screenings, there’s also a bevy of new Jaws merchandise and a 50th anniversary re-release of the film on home media.

Premiering back in 1975, Jaws is widely considered to be the first summer blockbuster, setting box office records during its initial theatrical run. The film’s success established Spielberg as one of the most prominent directors of his generation, paving the way for a string of hits that included Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Raiders of the Lost Ark, E.T. – the Extra-Terrestrial, and many more. Jaws spawned multiple sequels (none of which were directed by Spielberg) that saw diminishing returns.

Jaws has endured in the pop culture zeitgeist for decades, and it’s a rare legacy property that hasn’t received a remake or reboot of some kind. Jurassic Park writer David Koepp said trying to remake Jaws would be a doomed prospect, feeling nobody would be able to come close to what Spielberg and Co. achieved. “There have been other very good ocean-adventure movies. Just don’t try and do that one,” he said.

For anyone who missed any of the Jaws celebrations from earlier in the year, these IMAX screenings sound perfect. Though the film is now 50 years old, it would still be a marvel to take in on the biggest screen, immersing viewers in Spielberg’s standout set pieces. The second half of Jaws in particular would be a real treat, seeing the full breadth and scope of the ocean as Brody, Hooper, and Quint hunt down the shark. IMAX is one of those premium theatrical experiences that’s almost impossible to replicate at home, so even those who are well-versed with Amity Island’s Fourth of July panic should look to make a trip to their nearest IMAX theater and see the film like never before.

The Jaws 50th anniversary part will roll on after the IMAX screenings have played in theaters, as Jaws: The Exhibition will open at the Academy Museum on September 14th, allowing fans to learn about the making of the blockbuster classic. Understandably, Universal went all out to celebrate Jaws, recognizing its place in film history.

