Horrors Lurk Under the Covers in New Annabelle Comes Home Clip

Audiences first met the creepy Annabelle doll in 2013’s The Conjuring, as it was depicted as having housed a sinister spirit that tormented the doll’s owners. The film concluded with paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren keeping the doll in their home in hopes of containing the threat among their creepy collection of haunted artifacts. The doll was such a hit that it earned a spinoff and a prequel, with the upcoming Annabelle Comes Home depicting the horrors that ensue with the artifact now in the Warrens’ home. Check out a new clip from the film below before it hits theaters on June 26th.

In the new film, determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc, demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren bring the possessed doll to the locked artifacts room in their home, placing her “safely” behind sacred glass and enlisting a priest’s holy blessing. But an unholy night of horror awaits as Annabelle awakens the evil spirits in the room, who all set their sights on a new target—the Warrens’ ten-year-old daughter, Judy, and her friends.

Since its inception, The Conjuring spinoff franchise has taken audiences all around the globe. The last film, 2018’s The Nun, depicted a demonic entity terrorizing a Romanian monastery. As evidenced by the above clip and the film’s title, the new film puts the terror in the Warrens’ safe space. Director Gary Dauberman detailed his inspiration for bringing the movie back into the Warrens’ home.

“I was over in Romania for The Nun, and just being away from my family and stuff made me very homesick,” Dauberman previously confessed to Entertainment Weekly. “I was like, ‘Man, I want to go home, and it would be nice on this one to bring the franchise back home, literally, into the Warrens’ house.’ So I was excited to do that. While The Nun is this sort of men-on-a-mission movie, on this one I wanted to go back to a little bit more of a traditional haunted house, but different, because the house is the Warrens’, which is so unique and unusual. It feels like some kind of ticking time bomb.”

