New Annabelle Comes Home Trailer Released

A new trailer for Annabelle Comes Home has been released. The film is aiming to conjure up some more scares in a more fun fashion than previously, as an origin story for the haunted Annabelle doll is finally coming to the big screen. It is the third film in the Annabelle franchise and next expansion of the Conjuring universe originally launched by James Wan.

Bringing Ed and Lorraine Warren back into the mix with Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga reprising their respective roles, Annabelle Comes Home is also bringing in a younger, new ensemble cast. The new life comes with a revitalized tone for the franchise, with the third film aiming to capture all of the same scares, but offering up additional moments of humor and levity while not crossing the line into becoming an outright horror comedy.

“[Director] Gary [Dauberman] and James [Wan] and myself just thought this was the opportunity that the third Annabelle movie was the opportunity to really raise the stakes,” producer Peter Safran told ComicBook.com on the set of Annabelle Comes Home. “Also, the opening scene of The Conjuring…It opens up on the half face of Annabelle. We just always liked the idea of, ‘Well, what happened after they left there? We see them taking the doll. What happens?’ It was something that other people had asked us in the past as well and we just thought we’d explore that story.”

As a result, Annabelle Comes Home is set between the events of The Conjuring and its direct sequel. Not far from the interview, the live set was shooting a scene with franchise newcomers Madison Iseman and McKenna Grace, showing that the film will capture the classic horror vibes. Iseman’s character is a babysitter, entertaining the young ones with a classic board game, before an unexpected doorbell ring (shouted out from a crew member) eerily sets the tone. As the camera zoomed into the mystery box game and the hole in which the players reach their hands, it seems certain that something will be jumping out at the audiences, leaving them haunted as the treacherous journey begins for the characters.

“I’m not a huge fan of horror comedies but I love comedy in my horror if that makes sense, so I like moments of levity,” Dauberman said on the set of his directorial debut. “So I’m leaning to that a little bit more on certain moments because I find if we hit those moments where people laugh and then get scared right away I’d like to try and lay on that. I’ve been playing around with that a little bit more. And it just fits the girls too because they’re so upbeat that sort of teenagers world in a house sort of thing we’ve been trying to capture too.”

Annabelle Comes Home hits theaters on June 26, 2019.