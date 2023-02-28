Mayfair Witches EP Addresses Questions About Fan Favorite Character

The first season of Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches is in the books, but after Sunday's finale, "What Rough Beast", viewers of the AMC and AMC+ Immortal Universe series still have a number of questions — including one about a fan-favorite character from the books, Mona Mayfair. While Season 1 of Mayfair Witches didn't explicitly name Mona as a character, the series did introduce Tessa. Played by Madison Wolfe, the daughter of Alicia Mayfair, Tessa was a Mayfair cousin who temporarily became the designee when Rowan decided she wanted no part of it and tragically died in the season's penultimate episode.

Given that Tessa was Alicia's daughter and that Mayfair Witches had already made changes to some other characters from the books — notably combining Aaron Lightner and Michael Curry to create Ciprien Grieve (Tongayi Chirisa) — many wondered if Tessa was being substituted for Mona, a character who has great significance in the overall Lives of the Mayfair Witches series. However, series executive producer Esta Spalding told TVLine that Tessa is not Mona — and teased that we could see Mona in Season 2.

"We would not want to shy away from that character," Spalding said. "There's a reason we called Tessa Tessa and not Mona. I've seen a few people online ask if Tessa is a replacement for Mona. No. Tessa is Tessa, and Mona is her sister."

As for how Mona will factor into Season 2 of the series — if the series chooses to go that route, Spalding did not confirm if the character will appear or not — it will be interesting to see how the series accomplishes that. The second book, Lasher, has several controversial elements involving Mona, though Spalding has also indicated that while the second season will draw from Lasher, there are some changes they are already planning to make, particularly in terms of where the story sets its focus.

"In the book, Rowan is riding beside Lasher and he's the one driving the story," Spalding said. "We need to make a show which is about Rowan. There are so many extraordinary parts of that book, and we're going to honor them, but we're also going to make Rowan an active part of that story, not just someone who's beside him having it happen to her."

The first season of Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches is now streaming on AMC+.