Threequel to 2016’s Best Horror Movie Adds Original Star Missing from the Sequel

The third film in the Don’t Breathe franchise is officially a go, with Stephen Lang back to scare audiences everywhere—and this time he won’t be alone. Or, more accurately, there’s a familiar face returning who was noticeably missing from the sequel. Fede Álvarez, who directed the first two installments, is also set to return and bring his terrifying touch back for whatever comes next for the Blind Man.

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It’s a horror renaissance for Jane Levy (Evil Dead), who starred in the 2016 original as Rocky, a young woman who hoped that the money from the robbery she and her friends cooked up would help her and her younger sister escape an abusive situation at home. And now, she’s officially back in the Blind Man’s sight, as the actor has signed on for the threequel. The first movie in the franchise impressed critics and audiences alike with its unhinged premise, earning 88% and 79% scores, respectively. It centered on three young thieves who thought they found an easy score in a blind veteran who had recently come into a cash settlement after the death of his daughter. Obviously, nothing went according to plan, and Jane found herself fighting for her life instead of a payout.

Levy and Lang Are Sure to Bring the Terror in Don’t Breathe 3

‘DON’T BREATHE 3’ is officially moving forward, with Fede Álvarez revealing that the script is already written.



Jane Levy and Stephen Lang are both set to return



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The second film might have bombed with critics, earning a pretty dismal 43% on Rotten Tomatoes, but horror fans loved it, rating the sequel 85%—6% higher than the original. Released in 2021 and set years after the events of the first movie, Don’t Breathe 2 followed the Blind Man, Norman Nordstrom, as the quiet life he built falls apart in the wake of his past. Levy was noticeably missing from this movie, though it still centered around a group of down-on-their-luck protagonists. Critic Keith Garland said, “Minus some fairly entertaining final act shenanigans, the movie basically rides the formula that made the first film an unexpected surprise.”

After the cliffhanger ending of the first movie left so many loose ends to play with, including a scene that wasn’t shown in theaters where Norman followed Rocky and her younger sister to the train station where they planned to make their great escape, there are plenty of ways to bring these two characters back together for a showdown that could be even more terrifying than the first movie. Rocky has all the makings of a final girl, and seeing that pay off in a final battle between the two would be wildly satisfying for franchise fans. But however Álvarez chooses to bring Rocky and Norman back together is sure to be a bloody good time for audiences, keeping them on a knife’s edge as they choose to root for either their favorite final girl or the Blind Man.