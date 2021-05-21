Army of the Dead: Zack Snyder Explains Zombie Baby, Confirms "Sweet Zombie Lovemaking"

✖

Zack Snyder's latest zombie flick, Army of the Dead, is now available to watch on Netflix and it features some interesting twists and turns. One of the fun things about the film is that the more powerful zombies seem to have objectives and even have love for each other. Well, "love" in a very twisted and bizarre sense. In fact, the main zombie woman ends up being pregnant, which leaves us with a whole lot of burning questions, some of which were recently answered by Snyder during an interview with IndieWire.

"I believe that some zombie love happened, some sweet zombie lovemaking. I don’t know if it was sweet. It was probably pretty aggressive," Snyder shared. "My theory is that the zombies in our movie are working toward not needing a human host to procreate their species, if you will. That’s the ultimate evolution. They’re like a better us. I think that’s the fun genre part of it. They’re no longer destroying their environment. They’re not fighting with each other. They’re less bad for everybody. They’re less toxic. Unless you cross them, and then, well, it’s not that good."

Snyder shared that the inclusion of a zombie fetus was "debated for a while," and added, "But as far as I was concerned, the zombie baby was cool for a variety of reasons, and one of them was that it tests you, it pushes you. You think you know what the genre is. And that’s the cool thing about the movie — I wanted to have a shorthand with the audience, and go, 'You know what? You guys know this stuff, right?' Even when Dieter says, 'How exactly do we do the killing?' Scott’s like, 'Really?' That’s the audience. That’s like your friend saying, 'How do they kill the zombies?' And you’re like, 'Really? You’re going to ask that? You shoot them in the head, obviously. Are we going to have this conversation?'"

Snyder continued, "And so I feel like that’s the thing that’s interesting about the genre, is that we are so down the road with it. We’ve had what, 10 years or 11 years of The Walking Dead? That’s unbelievable. How many hours of zombie mayhem is that? That’s so much content. Not to mention the countless films. And I’m just talking between Dawn of the Dead and now, for me. What’s the wrinkle? How can we throw a wrench in the genre a little bit?”

Army of the Dead stars Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy, Dune), Ella Purnell (Sweetbitter, Kick-Ass 2), Omari Hardwick (Power, Kick-Ass), Theo Rossi (Luke Cage), Ana De La Reguera (Cowboys and Aliens, Narcos), Huma Qureshi (Viceroy's House, Gangs of Wasseypur), Hiroyuki Sanada (Avengers: Endgame, Westworld), Garret Dillahunt (Fear the Walking Dead, Deadwood), Raúl Castillo (Seven Seconds, Looking), Nora Arnezeder (Mozart in the Jungle, Origin), Matthias Schweighöfer (You Are Wanted, The Most Beautiful Day), Samantha Win (Arrow, Wonder Woman) and Rich Cetrone (300, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice).

Army of the Dead is now playing in select theatres and is available to stream on Netflix.