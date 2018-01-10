New ‘Ash vs. Evil Dead’ Promo Shares Parental “Advice”

The STARZ series Ash vs. Evil Dead has offered audiences plenty of mischief and mayhem, with the upcoming season promising to show something the series has never explored: Ash Williams being a father. To prepare audiences for what kind of father Ash would be, STARZ released the below promo.

What qualifies Ash to give parental advice? He’s the hero of Elk Grove! We pretty much just let him do whatever he wants. #AshvsEvilDead pic.twitter.com/dxleoKrG7u — Ash vs Evil Dead (@AshvsEvilDead) January 5, 2018

The third season finds Ash, having gone from murderous urban legend to humanity-saving hometown hero, discovering that he has a long-lost daughter who’s been entrusted to his care. When Kelly witnesses a televised massacre with Ruby’s fingerprints all over it, she returns with a new friend to warn Ash and Pablo that evil isn’t done with them yet. But evil will learn to never get in between a papa bear and his cub.

Not only will we get to see more adventures from our favorite characters from the series, but earlier this year, star Bruce Campbell teased that the new season could potentially answer questions people have had about the franchise that arose from the original Evil Dead.

“Things won’t all be well, because the mythology’s going to kick in now, which will give us all an idea of why Ash was chosen – this average idiot…this fool was written of in an ancient book,” Campbell shared with Dread Central.

“So Season 3 is where it all will come to a head – the ultimate mettle of the average man will be tested by these demonic forces, and if man fails, then evil will rule the earth – those are the stakes…OH!, and he may be a father,” Campbell added.

Many fans are wondering if this could be the final season of the series, which even Campbell seems unaware of. He did reveal last October, however, that the network is attempting to give the series its best chance at finding its audience.

“They are moving us out of the fall so that we can compete and get the numbers they need,” Campbell expressed. “So, between now and then, go get the app and show them that you want more Ash.”

You can catch the all-new season of the series when it returns to STARZ on February 25 at 9:00 PM ET.

[H/T Twitter, AshvsEvilDead]