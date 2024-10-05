The Resident Evil Movies Are Now Streaming in Full (And They're 100% Free)

The Resident Evil movie from 2002 is not exactly a faithful remake of anything to do with the games, but it is a fun time that was enjoyed much more by fans than by critics. The same can be said for the rest of the six-part live-action Resident Evil series from director Paul W.S. Anderson and longtime Resident Evil star Milla Jovovich which ended with Resident Evil: The Final Chapter in 2017. Fortunately for any Resident Evil fans who are looking to see some of the movies between the start and finish of the series or those who just want a Halloween rewatch of them all, every Resident Evil movie in the live-action series is available to stream right now, and they won't cost you a dime.

That's because all of the six Resident Evil movies starting Jovovich as Alice are now streaming in full over on Pluto TV. For reference in case it's been awhile since you watched them, those six in order are Resident Evil, Resident Evil: Apocalypse, Resident Evil: Extinction, Resident Evil: Afterlife, Resident Evil: Retribution, and Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.

If you're looking for one of those to start with, look no further than the original Resident Evil since that's the movie that kicked off the series in the first place and is also the one with the highest audience score. None of these movies even get above a 70% in terms of Rotten Tomatoes audience scores, but they're good cheesy fun for Halloween, and if you're a Resident Evil fan, you already know what you're getting yourself into with these anyway since they set out to have very few connections to the actual games that inspired them.

If you've never used Pluto TV before, you can head right here to see what's new on the streaming platform this month to get started. All six of the Resident Evil movies are up on that list alongside others like Sam Raimi's Spider-Man movie and its sequels as well as The Godfather and more.

One of the perks of using Pluto TV compared to other streaming services is that not only do you not have to have a subscription at all, you don't even have to have an account. You'll have to sit through a couple of ads during each movie to justify the film being free, but that's a small free for six free Resident Evil movies. And if you're looking for more zombie-type movies to watch after finishing these Resident Evil films, Pluto TV has also added other seasonally appropriate movies like World War Z, 28 Weeks Later, and Evil Dead 2 among others.

Outside of these six Resident Evil movies, there are a few more in the overall franchise that you'll have to find elsewhere if you want to watch them since they're not on Pluto TV. Those include ones like the newer Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City which was not received well at all as well as some animated movies like Resident Evil: Death Island. Netflix's Resident Evil TV series starring the late Lance Reddick may have been canceled after one season, but it too is still up on Netflix's streaming services if you want to watch that as well.