Barbarian Gets Home Video Release Date

One of the most buzz-worthy horror films of the year is Zach Cregger's Barbarian, and for those who might not have caught the experience in theaters, you'll be able to check it out on Digital HD later this month. With the film having a relatively subtle marketing campaign and not featuring any major stars, the film quietly landed in theaters, only for word of mouth about the entertaining and entirely shocking twists that the film takes seeing it earn an impressive longevity at theaters in subsequent weeks, whereas most films have sharper dropoffs at the box office. Barbarian will be available on Digital HD on October 25th.

In the film, "Arriving in Detroit for a job interview, a young woman books a rental home. But when she arrives late at night, she discovers that the house is double booked and a strange man is already staying there. Against her better judgement, she decides to spend the evening, but soon discovers that there's a lot more to fear than just an unexpected house guest. From 20th Century Studios and New Regency, Barbarian stars Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, and Justin Long. Written and directed by Zach Cregger."

Special features on the Digital HD release are as follows:

Featurette

Behind Barbarian - Director Zach Cregger and the cast and crew discuss both the unique and familiar horror elements that make Barbarian terrifying and reveal the inspiration behind the horrific tale.



Deleted Scenes

Bonnie

Doug Extended

Tess Calls Marcus

The Rat

Thanks to the strong box office earnings, positive responses from audiences, and the inventive nature of the premise, some fans have already been wondering if we could get a follow-up film that sheds more light on the experience. Unfortunately for fans, Cregger isn't at all interested in returning to this world at this point.

"So there's a big twist around the 40-minute mark and I always eagerly wait for that moment. It's my favorite moment," Cregger shared with ComicBook.com. "Barbarian 2, not for me. Not gonna happen from me. Never say never, I could have an amazing idea tomorrow and be off to the races, but I doubt it."

In addition to Barbarian coming to Digital HD on October 25th, reports have recently emerged that the film is headed to both HBO Max and Hulu that same week.

Are you looking forward to the film's home video release? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!