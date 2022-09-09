Barbarian Director Addresses Possibility of Prequel or Sequel

Thanks in large part to a shocking reveal halfway through its run time, audiences have been wondering if Barbarian could get a follow-up film, either with a prequel or a sequel, though director Zach Cregger doesn't think that's in the cards. While he doesn't rule out the possibility of having a good idea for a sequel at some point in the future, he confirmed that it doesn't seem likely, while also pointing out that a prequel seems equally unlikely, yet this is based on the world that would have to be explored in such a film. Barbarian is in theaters now.

"So there's a big twist around the 40-minute mark and I always eagerly wait for that moment. It's my favorite moment," Cregger shared with ComicBook.com. "Barbarian 2, not for me. Not gonna happen from me. Never say never, I could have an amazing idea tomorrow and be off to the races, but I doubt it."

In Barbarian, a young woman traveling to Detroit for a job interview books a rental home. But when she arrives late at night, she discovers that the house is double booked, and a strange man is already staying there. Against her better judgment, she decides to spend the evening, but soon discovers that there's a lot more to fear than just an unexpected house guest.

Cregger further elaborated about the potential future of the franchise while speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, noting that a prequel would likely have to focus on one of the film's more deranged individuals.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Barbarian

"I don't think I'm necessarily interested in a prequel right now. I think it would have to tell the story of Frank [Richard Brake], and I'm personally not interested in making a movie about a man who abducts women," Cregger shared with the outlet. "I'm more than happy to have that be the setting for another story like Barbarian is, but I don't want to watch that guy for an hour and a half. I could be thinking about it all wrong. Maybe I'll change my tune, but at the moment, no. There's a sequel I joke about that I would love to watch, which would be The Mother surviving her gunshot and having to integrate into society. She could attend community college and get her learner's permit and get a Tinder profile. That would be fun. I'd watch that movie. I don't know if I'd make it, but I'd love to see it."

