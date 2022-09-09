Barbarian Gets All-New Trailer Embracing the Comedy of the Horror Adventure

The worlds of comedy and horror have collided in a variety of ways over the years, with the latest example being Barbarian, one of the more crowd-pleasing genre efforts of the 2022. While initial trailers have leaned into the premise of an Airbnb that gets double booked, an all-new trailer hints at how Justin Long's character fits into the narrative, while also highlighting how many filmmakers involved in the project have brought much more comedic projects to life. You can check out the new trailer below and see Barbarian in theaters now. A streaming release date has yet to be confirmed.

"When you hit some speed bumps on the road of life, sometimes all you need is a change of scenery. This fall, see Justin Long in the crowd-pleasing phenomenon that has hearts a flutter. Now in theaters," the 20th Century Studios' horror Twitter account jokingly described the trailer.

In Barbarian, a young woman traveling to Detroit for a job interview books a rental home. But when she arrives late at night, she discovers that the house is double booked, and a strange man is already staying there. Against her better judgment, she decides to spend the evening, but soon discovers that there's a lot more to fear than just an unexpected house guest.

Currently sitting at 91% positive reviews on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, the film is one of the best-reviewed horror movies of the year, with each passing week seeing it add screens across the country. While it won't be a financial success along the lines of more established franchises, the independent nature of the premise and minimal cast means it will surely become a profitable adventure for the studio, if only because audiences want to learn about its various twists.

Despite the film's critical and financial success, along with its storytelling potential, audiences shouldn't expect to see writer/director Zach Cregger develop a sequel.

"So there's a big twist around the 40-minute mark and I always eagerly wait for that moment. It's my favorite moment," Cregger shared with ComicBook.com. "Barbarian 2, not for me. Not gonna happen from me. Never say never, I could have an amazing idea tomorrow and be off to the races, but I doubt it."

Barbarian is in theaters now.

