Michael Keaton Is Still Waiting to Make Beetlejuice 2

From the Dark Knight to Mr. Mom, Michael Keaton has played a pretty wide array of iconic roles over the years. For many horror fans, the greatest among them is the titular character in Beetlejuice, Tim Burton’s macabre horror-comedy. For nearly half a decade now, fans have speculated about the cult-classic film potentially getting a sequel, and it sounds like Keaton Is still on board with the possibility. In a recent interview with JOE, composer and frequent Burton collaborator Danny Elfman was asked about the possibility of returning a second Beetlejuice film. While Elfman admitted that he doesn’t know much about the sequel’s status, he revealed just how enthused Keaton Is about it.

“No, you know, oddly, [Burton] has not mentioned it to me,” Elfman revealed. “The last… a year ago, I saw Michael Keaton, and he mentioned ‘So, we’re doing Beetlejuice 2?’, and I said ‘Well, you’d know more than I do.’ And I’ve heard nothing about it since.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Projects will be in development for quite a long time.” Elfman continued. “So I think it is something that has been in development for a few years, but I don’t know where it is in that process. I’m always the last one to hear, believe me. Often, I’ll hear about whatever movie Tim is doing, it is kinda funny, because he’ll call me and he’ll say ‘Danny, I’m doing such and such a film, would you like to come on board?’, and I’ll already have read about it in Variety two weeks earlier. So I’m not the first one to hear about things, let me put it that way.”

These comments from Elfman second sentiments that some of the cast and crew have said — that a sequel is definitely a possibility, but not immediately in the cards.

“Rule number one, do not talk about future [movies] until they are realized,” Burton said in an interview back in 2016. “In the past I have talked about two projects that were then canceled. I love the character… If it has to happen it will happen… Better not to plan too far in advance. We’ll see. Do not forget the best movie I’ve ever done, Superman.”

“It’s possible that ship has sailed,” Keaton previously said of the possibility of him reprising the titular role. “The only way to do it is to do it right. So much of it was improvised and so much was beautifully handmade by the artist that is Tim Burton. If you can’t get close to that, you leave it alone…There are certain movies that are like Indian burial grounds. You never ride over them. Bad s— happens if you cross that. You don’t touch certain things. They are sacred.”

Do you hope a Beetlejuice sequel becomes a reality? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!