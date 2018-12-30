‘Catfish’ Host Has Cameo in Netflix’s ‘Bird Box’

Netflix’s Bird Box may have fans afraid to look outside, but they may want to take a closer look at the film. It turns out that there’s a clever cameo from the host of MTV‘s Catfish that they may have missed.

The cameo was revealed on Friday by Catfish creator and host Nev Schulman who posted a photo to Instagram (via Altpress) featuring Sandra Bullock’s character painting a couple that looks eerily like Schulman and his wife, Laura Perlongo.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Bird Box was scary and all, but the creepiest part is how much the couple in Sandra Bullock’s painting looks like me and Laura…” Schulman captioned the photo. He then followed up with another post revealing that the couple in the painting looks like them because it is them. Schulman and Perlongo know the artist who did the film’s paintings — Lily Morris — and that they actually posed for the project.

Bird Box was released on Netflix on December 21st and it’s a bit of a surprise that Schulman’s cameo went undetected for as long as it has. Streaming giant Netflix revealed on Friday that Bird Box has been seen over 45 million times in its first week alone — a staggering number that breaks Netflix’s record for most popular opening for a Netflix original film.

Bird Box follows Malorie (Sandra Bullock) as she embarks on a dangerous river adventure with her two children in hopes of finding a safe haven from the mysterious entity that causes people to kill themselves when they see it. The film flashes back and forth between the present and five years earlier, when the epidemic breaks out and forces Malorie to hold up in a house with a group of strangers. The film never actually reveals what the mysterious entity looks like, though in a recent interview with Bloody Disgusting, the cast and crew of the film reveal that they filmed a scene featuring the creature. It was just left on the cutting room floor.

“There was a time when one of the producers was like, ‘No, you have to see something at some point’ and forced me to write essentially a nightmare sequence where [Sandra Bullock’s] Malorie experiences one in that house,” screenwriter Eric Heisserer — who has worked recently with Valiant Comics — explained.

So, what exactly did the monster look like?

“It was a green man with a horrific baby face,” Bullock explained. “It was snake-like, and I was like, ‘I don’t want to see it when it first happens. Just bring it into the room. We’ll shoot the scene.’ I turn and he’s like this [growling at me.] It’s making me laugh. It was just a long fat baby.”

Bird Box is now streaming on Netflix.

Did you catch Schulman’s Bird Box cameo? Let us know in the comments below.