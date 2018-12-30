‘Bird Box’ Meme Makes Sandra Bullock the Newest Ninja Turtle

Bird Box may be a huge success for Netflix, ranking as its most-watched original movie with over 45 million accounts viewing the Sandra Bullock starrer, but it’s also proving to be a great inspiration for internet memes.

Now, one clever fan is giving Bullock’s Malorie a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle makeover in a new meme shared on Reddit. As you can see below, the meme applies a little bit of light editing to Malorie’s purple blindfold and drops her in with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, taking over for Donatello.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On Reddit, one fan commented that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was all that they could think of and specifically pointed out that Malorie’s two children also have Turtle colors for their blindfolds — a reddish color for Raphael and orange for Michelangelo.

Of course, while the blindfold color comparisons are clever and humorous, Bird Box is about as far from a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle adventure as one can get. The film follows Malorie as she embarks on a dangerous journey town the river with her two children as they attempt to find a community where they will be safe from a mysterious entity that, once people see it, causes them to kill themselves. The film tells the small family’s harrowing tale in a non-linear style, flashing back and forth from “present” day to five years prior — when the mysterious phenomenon began.

The film, which has received some mixed reviews from critics and has been compared to John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place despite being based on a book that came out before that horror film did, has left many viewers afraid to look outside because of the entities. While those fears are just immediate reactions after seeing the film — even Chrissy Teigen was spooked after watching Bird Box — seeing the mysterious entities on screen was almost a reality for viewers. In an interview with Bloody Disgusting, the cast and crew of the film revealed that there was a sequence showing what the creature looked like, but it was ultimately left on the cutting room floor.

“There was a time when one of the producers was like, ‘No, you have to see something at some point’ and forced me to write essentially a nightmare sequence where [Sandra Bullock’s] Malorie experiences one in that house,” screenwriter Eric Heisserer explained.

So, what exactly did the monster look like?

“It was a green man with a horrific baby face,” Bullock explained. “It was snake-like, and I was like, ‘I don’t want to see it when it first happens. Just bring it into the room. We’ll shoot the scene.’ I turn and he’s like this [growling at me.] It’s making me laugh. It was just a long fat baby.”

“It so easily becomes funny.” director Suzanne Bier added. “We actually shot that and spent a lot of energy on, but every time I saw it, I was like ‘This is not going to be tense. It’s just going to be funny.’ At first, Sandy was like, ‘I don’t want to see it’ because she thought it was scary. Then it was like, ‘Don’t show it to me because [I’ll laugh].’ Every time I did it, I was like, ‘Shit, that’s a different film.’”

Bird Box is now streaming on Netflix.

What do you think of this latest Bird Box meme? Let us know in the comments below.