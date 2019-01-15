This ‘Bird Box’ and ‘The Office’ Mashup Shows the Darkness of Dunder Mifflin

The cultural obsession with Netflix‘s Bird Box isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. Social media is still filled with clever Bird Box-related memes, themed events, and even warnings from multiple police departments against doing the so-called Bird Box Challenge while driving. Even Stephen Colbert has gotten in on the Bird Box action with a clever parody poking fun at last week’s Presidential Address, but there’s one new mashup that may just be the best one yet — Bird Box meets The Office.

On Twitter last week, a fan named Drew Boatner shared the mashup video (which you can check out above) that takes the audio of the Bird Box trailer and places it over various moments from The Office and while we’ve seen some great mashups — we’re looking at you, Bird Box/Sesame Street mashup — this one is absolutely striking and almost uncomfortably perfect.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While this mashup is pretty great — we’ll never look at Dunder Mifflin quite the same way ever again, that’s for sure — sadly, not all of the Bird Box-inspired things are this engaging. Unfortunately, the Sandra Bullock-starring film has inspired not just memes and cool mashup videos, it’s also inspired people to attempt to do crazy, dangerous things while blindfolded as the characters in the film are. In Layton, Utah, one driver attempted to drive their car while blindfolded as part of the Bird Box challenge, resulting in a car accident that left two vehicles seriously damaged.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident, but it prompted numerous police departments nationwide to issue stern warnings against attempting such dangerous things.

“Watch the movie,” the Portland, Maine police department tweeted. “Be happy that’s not your reality, but please don’t blindfold yourself to relate.”

Netflix itself has also warned viewers about the Bird Box Challenge.

“Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE,” Netflix posted on Twitter earlier this month. “We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes.”

Warnings against dangerous challenges aside, Bird Box has been a huge success for Netflix. The film is its most-watched original movie with more than 45 million views int its first week on the service. The film overtook David Ayer’s Will Smith-starrer Bright as the biggest opening performance for a Netflix original film with those numbers, statistics that Netflix backed up with previously unknown-details about how the service determines the view counts.

“When initially reached for comment, a rep for Netflix said, ‘We dont’ have anything to add beyond the tweet,’” the update states. “However, in a rare move by the company, a spokesperson later explained to EW that Netflix only counts once a view surpasses 70 percent of the total running time, including credits. When an account is counted, it ‘may include multiple views and viewers but is only counted once.’”

Bird Box is now streaming on Netflix.